By now, everyone knows that Ime Udoka was suspended for a year by the Boston Celtics. Of course, this was because Udoka was caught having a relationship with someone who worked for the Celtics organization. This is a big no-no within any NBA team, and now, Udoka is paying the consequences.

Udoka has both professional and personal consequences to face as his partner Nia Long is clearly upset with what went on. The state of their relationship is currently unknown, although things are not looking good considering his very public infidelity.

Over the course of the last few weeks, many have tried to identify the woman that had the affair with Udoka. According to a report from the Daily Mail, the woman in question was Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, who is the Team Service Manager. The 34-year-old is reportedly a devout Mormon who is married with three children.

Interestingly enough, Lynch actually got the job through her connections to Danny Ainge who now works with the Utah Jazz. Ainge and Lynch lived in the same town and she even went to school with Ainge’s daughter. The Daily Mail claims Ainge became aware of the affair and was upset due to the woman’s faith and marriage.

This is about as messy of a story as you can get.

