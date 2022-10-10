It’s been a tumultuous few weeks for Nia Long and her family. After news broke that the actress’ fiancé Ime Udoka had an affair with one of the Celtics co-workers, the Best Man star hasn’t been too active on social media. Last week, she broke her silence by posting a quick note about mental health to her Instagram Story.

“A tip for mental health. Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and whole deserves absolutely nothing.” Since the cryptic message, the 51-year old mom of two was spotted by TMZ and asked about Ime’s public scandal. The star kept mum about the situation, telling reporters, “No comment.”

CALABASAS, CA – MAY 20: (L-R) Assistant Coach for the San Antonio Spurs Ime Udoka, Kez Udoka, Actress Nia Long and Massai Dorsey II attend MANDAFEST Mandla Morris’ 13th Birthday Celebration on May 20, 2018 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/WireImage )

On Sunday, Nia made a rare appearance on Instagram by sharing a photo of herself along side her two sons, 10-year-old Kez (with Ime Udoka) and 21-year-old Massai Dorsey II, from a previous relationship with actor Massai Dorsey. In gleeful pic, the mom of two rocked messy hair as her sons smiled on. She simply captioned the family photo with a heart.

After Ime’s cheating scandal, Nia received an outpouring of love from her friends, family and peers. The actress expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post, writing, “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

The photo adorable family photo comes on the heels of Ime Udoka’s mistress identity being revealed as team service manager Kathleen Nimmo Lynch, a married mother of three. Share your thoughts below.