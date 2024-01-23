Nia Long & Ime Udoka Child Support Settlement Revealed

Nia Long and Ime Udoka found themselves in the middle of a very harsh breakup recently. Overall, it all started when it was revealed that Udoka had an affair with a Celtics staffer. Subsequently, Udoka was let go by the Celtics, while Long broke up with the head coach. Since then, Udoka has gone on to become the head coach of the Houston Rockets. Meanwhile, Long has continued to raise their son Kez. Just a few months ago, she filed for custody, and this has led to a bit of a legal battle.

However, according to TMZ, a new development has come forth in the custody case. Firstly, Long will now have sole physical custody of Kez, however, Ime still has visitation rights. Due to his traveling schedule as an NBA head coach, this was a mutual decision. Secondly, due to the income disparity, Udoka will have to pay Long $32.5K per month. As the report explains, Udoka is making $400K per month. Meanwhile, Long is making $20K, which is why the child support is relatively high.

Nia Long Gets Sole Physical Custody

CALABASAS, CA - MAY 20: (L-R) Assistant Coach for the San Antonio Spurs Ime Udoka, Kez Udoka, Actress Nia Long and Massai Dorsey II attend MANDAFEST Mandla Morris' 13th Birthday Celebration on May 20, 2018 in Calabasas, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/WireImage )

Things could have been worse for Udoka who was told he might have to pay a total of $56K per month. In the end, the two decided to bring that number down substantially. Either way, this brings about the end of a pretty messy breakup. This whole story was huge in the tabloids last year, and many were curious how it would all end. A year and a half later, we have our answer.

Let us know what you think of this settlement, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the biggest news and updates from around the hip-hop world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and entertainers.

