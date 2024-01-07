Nia Long Lands $32,500 Per Month From Ime Udoka In Child Support Agreement: Report

Nia Long will be getting over $32,000 in monthly child support from her ex-partner, Ime Udoka, according to a new report from The Blast. Additionally, court documents confirm the two will share joint custody of their 12-year-old son. Long's attorney, Samantha Spector, negotiated the deal.

It cites Udoka’s monthly disposable income as $465,804, and notes that their son spends 95% of the time with Long. While this would indicate $56,389 as the expected amount, the two sides mutually agreed on the $32,000 figure.

Read More: Nia Long Calls Out Celtics And Ime Udoka's Mistress On Instagram

Nia Long & Ime Udoka Attend The American Black Film Festival Honors Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Actress Nia Long (L) and her Husband Ime Udoka (R) attend the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Long called off her engagement to Udoka after the former Boston Celtics head coach had an alleged affair with a female staffer within the team's organization. They suspended Udoko for the 2022–2023 season shortly after and he's since moved on to the Houston Rockets. "I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down," Udoka said in a statement at the time. "I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision."

Long recently spoke about the split during an interview with Jeezy, admitting that their relationship was "rocky for a very long time." "I had a really public breakup recently," she told the rapper. "It was a wakeup call for me in the sense of like, 'OK, you're going to do this on your own and you're going to be fine and you're not going to worry about what anyone thinks and has to say.' The relationship was rocky for a very long time. I don't believe another person can break anyone up." Be on the lookout for further updates on Nia Long and Ime Udoka on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nia Long Admits Her Son, Kez, Is Having A “Really Tough Time”

[Via]