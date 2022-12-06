Nia Long and Ime Udoka have broken up after spending 13 years together following Udoka’s alleged affair. The former Boston Celtics head coach reportedly had a relationship with a female staffer within the organization. The team suspended him for the incident.

“The situation is unfortunate and painful,” a source told People on Tuesday. “But Nia is focusing on her children and rebuilding her life.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 17: Actor Nia Long (L) and Ime Udoka attend BET Presents the American Black Film Festival Honors on February 17, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images )

They added that the couple is “no longer together but remain fully committed to co-parenting their son [Kez].”

Regarding their son, Kez, who is 11 years old, Long recently told The Hollywood Reporter, “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public.”

The Celtics first announced Udoka’s suspension just weeks before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season. In a statement, they cited a violation of “team policies.”

ESPN reported afterward that Udoka had a “role in an intimate relationship with a female member of the franchise’s staff.”

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down,” Udoka said in an apology. “I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision.”

Long added in her own statement: “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me. I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

[Via]