She has remained relatively silent amid her partner’s cheating scandal, but Nia Long is finally speaking out. The acclaimed actress was thrust into viral headlines after it was revealed that Ime Udoka had an affair. An investigation into the Boston Celtics coach found that he was involved with someone within the organization.

Since the scandal first erupted, both Long nor Udoka have said much. The actress did recently update her Instagram page showing she has moved into a new home. Long told The Hollywood Reporter, “2023 is like the year of new beginnings for me. I couldn’t be more excited.”

When TMZ previously attempted to speak with her about Udoka, Long was tight-lipped. In her new interview, she details what it was like for the infidelity to reach the masses.

“I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” she said. “And then what I found was this tribe of women and men who were standing up for me in a way that felt like I was in this bubble of protection, and that was very comforting.”

Long began dating the pro-basketball coach back in 2009. Although she has been adamant that she doesn’t want to get married, the pair got engaged in 2015.

“I went home to be with my son, and that was what was most important to me, because he was not having an easy time,” said Long. “I think the most heartbreaking thing about all of this was seeing my son’s face when the Boston Celtics organization decided to make a very private situation public. It was devastating, and it still is. He still has moments where it’s not easy for him.”

“If you’re in the business of protecting women — I’m sorry, no one from the Celtics organization has even called to see if I’m OK, to see if my children are OK. It’s very disappointing.”

THR stated Long wouldn’t discuss the status of her relationship with Udoka.

