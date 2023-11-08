Jeezy Accused Of Flirting With Nia Long While Shading Ime Udoka

Fans on social media think Jeezy was flirting with Nia Long while the two were discussing infidelity in relationships during a recent interview. At one point in the conversation, the two were discussing their recent breakups. Long was married to NBA coach Ime Udoka prior to news of an alleged affair, while Jeezy recently filed for divorce from Jeannie Mai.

"You gotta know when it's time to be done," Long said. "And that's usually not about another person, an affair, or some chick that's willing to make you feel like a king, because that's why most men cheat." In response, Jeezy remarked: "That's fascinating to me. This is my quote, 'Real n****s don’t cheat.' … It's something in us that makes us want to be right across the board."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jeezy and Jeannie Mai attend Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins'2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Fans on Twitter felt that Jeezy was saying this in an attempt to flirt with Nia Long. One wrote: "Ime Udoka bout to fight Jeezy." Another tweeted: "Elite dirty macking going on," with laughing emojis. "'It’s something in us…' boy was sailing away with her," one user joked. Check out the clip from Jeezy's chat with Nia Long below.

Jeezy & Nia Long Discuss Infidelity

Ime Udoka bout to fight Jeezy pic.twitter.com/KMAoFO8oR3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 8, 2023

Elsewhere in the interview, Long speaks more specifically about her decision to leave Udoka. "'You're gonna do this on your own and you're gonna be fine!'" Long recalls saying to herself. She adds: "I had to come to a place where loving myself was bigger and more important than saving anybody." The interview comes after Jeezy released his new album, I Might Forgive... But I Don't Forget, last week. Be on the lookout for further updates on the rapper on HotNewHipHop.

