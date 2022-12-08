Nia Long went through an incredibly difficult personal hardship a few months ago. Of course, this is because she was cheated on by former Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Udoka cheated with a Celtics staffer, which subsequently led to the team making this a public matter.

In the aftermath of all of this, many felt like the Celtics were wrong to make any of this for public consumption. Consequently, Long felt the exact same way, given that this affected her and her son. Overall, it was just a horrible situation for her family, and there is certainly a lot of trauma associated with it.

Nia Long speaks onstage during EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

Nia Long Responds To Stephen A.

During a recent red carpet event for “The Best Man: The Final Chapters,” Stephen A. Smith was asked about the Udoka scandal. This led to a strong response from the First Take host, who felt that it was bizarre for the Celtics to make this public.

“I know of many instances where individuals have had situations occur within the organization and it was never publicized,” Smith said. “It was never a press conference. It was never anything that was broadcast publically about it. But in this situation, it was. If I’m [Long], I’m furious for a multitude of reasons, obviously. But especially that one.”

Subsequently, Long was asked about Smith’s take on all of this. As you can imagine, she agreed heavily with what Stephen A. had to say.

“Absolutely, 100 percent, he was the first person who said it. I agree with it,” Long replied. “It’s been incredibly difficult for me to manage all of that while working and trying to be a mom and trying to find the humanity in all of it.”

This remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates. Additionally, let us know what you think about Long and Stephen A.’s remarks, in the comments below.

