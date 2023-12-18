NBA YoungBoy Blasts Reporter For J. Cole Collab Question During Interview

NBA YoungBoy is notorious for being in his fair share of rap beefs, whether they're more serious or just from MC to MC. Moreover, one of his most recent exploits was with J. Cole, as they had a bit of a back and forth with alleged subliminal disses and straight-up callouts from his end. However, it seemed like things would quiet down a little on that front after a recent interview YB did with "Lizzie Pure," also known as Lizabeth Korn. In it, she asked him about Cole's line on his Drake collab "First Person Shooter" about still wanting to do a song with him.

Furthermore, YoungBoy said that if the Dreamville MC makes his way up to Gravedigger Mountain in Utah, he's down. Now, though, it seems like there was a misunderstanding, because his Instagram account left a couple of comments (since deleted) on Lizzie's IG post about her talk with him. In it, the Baton Rouge rapper suggests that he didn't approve of certain clips coming out and called her a "clout chaser." It's a bit unclear what he's specifically mad about and who he's talking about in one of the comments, but that's what we can devise from this.

YoungBoy Goes Off On Interviewer: Read

"Go report this h*e page," YoungBoy expressed in Lizzie Pure's comments section. "this b***h unprofessional and clout chasing. You a dog a** b***h ain't nobody approved none of this you doing. You tried that bulls**t a** clip with [J. Cole] saying he'll be able to remove anything if he wanted it out then released it. 'Dead b***h walking.'" Again, who the "he" is in this comment could be the 24-year-old, Cole, or someone else. Just goes to show that he can't escape beef often.

Meanwhile, the Richest Opp hitmaker recently broke up the negativity with some holiday cheer. He recently dressed up as Santa Claus and took the kids sledding in Utah, which was odd but wholesome to see. Hopefully more moments like this prop up rather than more media feuds. For more news and the latest updates on NBA YoungBoy, come back to HNHH.

