NBA YoungBoy Dresses As Santa Claus To Take Kids Sledding

In addition to giving the young folks a treat, the Baton Rouge spitter also previewed a new song that (slightly) captures the Christmas spirit.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
NBA YoungBoy is spreading the holiday cheer, and also recognizing that he has the leadership and admiration to do something nice for the kids. Moreover, the rapper dressed up as Santa Claus and took people sledding through the Utah mountains, complete with Huskies and multiple carriages. It was a pretty wholesome affair for the rapper, who's usually in the news for more conflict-driven headlines with other rappers. Nevertheless, even he isn't immune to Christmas cheer, and he even previewed a new song with some holiday melodies and references. Sure, YB still included some typical rap subject matter in there, so he can't quite let go of his craft.

Furthermore, it's heartening to see YoungBoy have some pure, unbothered fun with the youth. Rarely can he engage in his personal life without facing some form of scrutiny, whether for his views or for the context around his house arrest. The 24-year-old remained quite vocal about his frustrations and struggles with this circumstance, something that he probably won't let go of. Hopefully that clears up for him in the near future, especially leniency amid the holiday season to spend time with his loved ones.

YoungBoy Becomes Santa Claus This Holiday Season: Watch

In other news, YoungBoy actually did his part last week to spread the joyful spirit in the name of beef-squashing. In regards to his feud with Joe Budden, he then went on to claim that he "loves" the rapper and media personality, and that their bickering was solely "entertainment." Of course, it's very possible that the I Rest My Case hitmaker is simply playing around and trying to be petty, but it's the holidays; how could we be so pessimistic? Budden hasn't said much since on the matter, so it's still a bit of an open-ended resolution.

More YB Sledding Footage

Meanwhile, there's still a lot of new music to come from the Never Broke Again boss, which is basically a law of physics at this point. After all, who's expecting him to slow down his prolific output? We'll see what other cheer these holidays bring in the rap world. On that note, stay up to date on HNHH for more news and the latest updates on NBA YoungBoy.

