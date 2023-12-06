Lil Durk Calls Out NBA YoungBoy Over His Address, YoungBoy Clears Things Up

The ongoing NBA YoungBoy and Lil Durk beef may not be what most people have made it out to be. Recently, Gillie Da Kid went on his podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game, and talked about how he wanted to see both rappers become civil. How he wants to go about it, is seeing them perform at Gillie Fest. According to the clip from his show, provided by HipHopDX, Gillie said this. He goes, "If both of them could hit the stage in the same night, it could show the young’uns that that s*** ain’t that serious. The beef ain’t that serious. None of this drama is that serious."

NBA said he was more than down to do it, even with his house arrest going on. "Get them to let me out this house and I hit that stage for ya." However, somehow, some people seemed to think the beef was reinstated after Lil Durk said he was lying about his house address in an Instagram Story. But, due to NBA's rules regarding his arrest, he is not able to give out his information. He explained this in an IG Story.

NBA YoungBoy And Lil Durk Seem To Be Cool

"Bro, my [probation officer] gotta approve you, it don't work like that. You gon' send my a** to jail." Additionally, NBA captioned the video, saying, "I love tf out you help me bih @lildurk." So, it seems all is well between them, but who knows at this point. Hopefully, all of this is true, as rap would be better with these two peaceful with one another.

