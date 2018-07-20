responses
- MusicBenny The Butcher Praises Hit-Boy In Responses To His HatersSome fans dared to question the producer's talents, which made Benny reflect on the weight behind his album title: "Everybody Can't Go."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Calls Out NBA YoungBoy Over His Address, YoungBoy Clears Things UpIt looks to be a ruse, but we may never truly know. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicSwae Lee & iLoveMakonnen Go Back & Forth After Call-OutIt seems like there's no real beef between these artists, just some hard feelings.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureFans Scold Boosie Following His Homophobic Lil Nas X RantFans scolded Boosie for his homophobic tweets about Lil Nas X, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- TechAmazon's Alexa Found To Promote Antisemitic Conspiracy TheoriesAmazon's Alexa device has been found to share antisemitic responses.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump Trends After Refusing To Condemn White Supremacists: ReportWhen asked directly if he condemns White supremacists, the president struggled with his answer.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Says "Kimono" Controversy "Had Really Innocent Intentions"Kim swears she didn't mean harm.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJanice Dickinson Responds To Eminem Lyric About "Sticking A D*ck" In HerJanice Dickinson is both offended and flattered by Eminem's lyrics.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJill Scott Gives Trey Songz Her Vote Of Approval: "Actually Quite Beautiful"Trey Songz' new song receives Jill Scott's stamp of approval.By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea Responds To Fans Who Think She Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj & Cardi BIggy Azalea says her comments were not about anybody in particular.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Promotes Ja Rule's $15 Concert Tickets After Ashanti's Response50 Cent tries his best not to be mean to his rivals.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoe Budden Explains Why He Won't Come Out Of Retirement To Respond To EminemJoe Budden plans on staying retired.By Alex Zidel
- NewsEminem Finally Responds To Machine Gun Kelly In "KILLSHOT"Eminem finally gets back at Machine Gun Kelly on "KILLSHOT."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLord Jamar Responds To Eminem's Diss On "Kamikaze" Track "Fall"Lord Jamar believes he made Eminem modify his behavior.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Responds To Anybody Clowning Her Accomplishments"Entrepreneur, Ex Stripper, Millionaire, H*e, Baby Mama, Ex Wife, Girlfriend, Daughter, Tennis Ball head..."By Alex Zidel
- MusicIggy Azalea's Alleged Response To Deleted Nick Young Tweets Is PerfectIggy has a laugh after her ex claims she has "more to offer."By Alex Zidel
- MusicTinashe On Kevin Durant Dating Rumors: "I've Never Even Met Him"Tinashe calls fake news on any reports she's been hanging with KD.By Alex Zidel