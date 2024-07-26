B. Simone & Pretty Vee Respond To Soulja Boy Following His Heated Rant

B Simone kills Soulja Boy with kindness.

If it was apparent by now, Soulja Boy is someone that you have to tread lightly around. The slightest bit of ridicule sets this guy off and B. Simone is someone who learned that the hard way. Just yesterday, a clip from the multi-hyphenate's podcast, Let's Try This Again, was making the rounds online after shooting a stray toward the rapper. She was retelling a story from a magazine photoshoot and while she was working, she had a gospel music playlist. B. Simone was saying how no one at the site was ripping her for her taste.

"Nobody said 'Why are we listening to this? Man, put on Soulja Boy.' I don't think anybody's ever saying put on Soulja Boy... I don't know why I said that". Later on, the podcast host made sure to give the "Crank That" MC his props for being a "hip-hop legend" and a "trendsetter". Like we mentioned, though, all of the buttering up didn't keep Soulja from firing back. He went off on Simone, essentially calling her ugly, roasting her for her lack of recognition as a musician, and repeatedly pointed out how he had more hair than her.

B. Simone & Pretty Vee Seem To Be Back On Soulja's Good Side

Well, B. Simone, along with fellow comedian, Pretty Vee, had some words for Mr. Pretty Boy Swag. However, there was nearly not as much malicious intent, especially from Simone. "This is nuts 😂", she began. "I literally say "'We have to put some respect on Soulja Boy name. He is a trendsetter & an innovator in the culture. So I respect Soulja Boy'". I literally say he's a hip-hop legend 🤔 God bless you baby @souljaboy 🙏🏾 Hope you good 🥹 But LTTA @letstrythisagain TAP IN👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️ Love yall !!!!". That prompted Soulja to react lightheartedly, "@thebsimone you hurt my feelings 😭🤦🏾‍♂️".