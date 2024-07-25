Soulja Boy Issues Unhinged Response To B. Simone’s Shady Podcast Comments

Soulja Boy is not holding back.

Earlier this week, B. Simone dropped a new episode of her Let's Try This Again podcast, and threw some serious shade at Soulja Boy. At one point in the episode, she recalled doing a cover shoot for a magazine while listening to a gospel playlist, claiming that she heard zero complaints from anyone on set. "Nobody said 'Why are we listening to this? Man, put on Soulja Boy.' I don't think anybody's ever saying put on Soulja Boy... I don't know why I said that."

Simone went on to backpedal a bit, complimenting him by calling him a "hip hop legend," a "trendsetter," and more. Unfortunately, however, it appears as though the damage had already been done. Eventually, the rapper hopped on Instagram Live to respond and didn't hold back in the slightest.

Soulja Boy Rips B. Simone To Shreds On Instagram Live

In a lengthy rant, he called Simone out for dissing him, going after her career, appearance, and more. He even accused her of trying to hook up with him on the set of Wild 'n Out and claimed he turned her down. "'We ain't never said turn on Soulja Boy.' We ain't never said turn on B. Simone, who the f*ck is you?" he shouted. "That's f*cked up. If a n***a don't want to f*ck you, a n***a don't want to f*ck you... So I've got to f*ck you for you to get on the internet and say something good about me? [...] If you ain't got something nice to say don't say nothing at all."

Clearly, the performer didn't appreciate the shade and certainly wasn't about to let it slide. What do you think of B. Simone shading Soulja Boy on her podcast? What about his unhinged response? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.