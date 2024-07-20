Soulja Boy Blasts Tasha K & William The Baddest For Graphic Sex Allegations Amid Lawsuit

Back in May, Tasha K sat down with reality star William The Baddest, who made some shocking claims about Soulja Boy. During the interview, William alleged that he had a sexual relationship with him, which the Chicago rapper denies. Earlier this week, he took things up a notch, filing a lawsuit against both William and Tasha K. He's accusing them of defamation, sexual harassment, privacy rights violations, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.
From the start, Soulja Boy made it clear he wasn't messing around, but Tasha K hasn't seemed to pay any mind to the lawsuit. In fact, she immediately took to social media to let process servers know where they could find her. Now, Soulja Boy has hopped on Instagram Live to deliver a strongly worded message, demanding the money he feels he's due.
Soulja Boy Goes Off On Tasha K & William The Baddest
"I need my money ASAP," he began. "Run me my $16 million, n***a... Tasha K, run me my money too, b*tch. You owe Cardi B all this money, now you owe Big Draco. Run me my motherf*ckin' money, y'all got me f*cked up." Soulja Boy continued, reiterating that he only sleeps with women, and slamming those who believed the rumors. While it's to be seen how this legal battle will play out, it's far from the only one Tasha K's found herself in as of late.
Late last year, she was also sued by Kevin Hart over an interview with his ex-assistant. He accuses her of threatening to post the interview and exposing several damning allegations if he didn't pay her $250K. What do you think of Soulja Boy suing William The Baddest and Tasha K? What about him hopping online to slam both of them? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.