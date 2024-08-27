Tasha K’s Pregnancy Reveal Leads To Brutal Jokes About Her Debts

Tasha K has had a lot of lawsuits and other issues with her comments on celebrities, so fans took this happy news as a chance to criticize.

Congratulations are in order for Tasha K, who recently revealed that she's expecting a child. However, not everyone has the same sympathy, as social media reacted to this news by harshly bringing up all of her celebrity conflicts and her various lawsuits for allegedly defamatory comments. The commentator has beef with plenty of public figures who have blasted her claims and perspective in the past, and accumulated a lot of debt thanks to judgements in cases involving Cardi B and others. As such, folks online joked that this child would be born with a lot of debt too, which is quite the mean thing to tease about.

Still, fans pointed to how Tasha K has spoken on other celebrities and their children like Chrisean Jr., so they think that it's all fair game to clown her amid this joyous occasion. Still, she did get a recent win in court, so maybe things will really turn around and pick up for her moving forward. The court will apparently dismiss R. Kelly's lawsuit against Tasha and the U.S. government, which he filed last November due to allegedly leaked information. Check out reactions to her pregnancy announcement in the comments section of the Instagram post below.

Elsewhere, another Tasha K win came against Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had sued her for $360 million for alleged defamation concerning his property purchases. He's currently in prison following a fraud conviction, and we don't know if anything else will come of this saga other than some likely gloating over the case's dismissal. These wins are stacking up, and with this pregnancy announcement in mind, the gossip blogger must be feeling quite happy these days despite fans' attacks. However, that doesn't mean that she doesn't still have a big stack of legal problems, which we will probably see develop in the near future.

For example, Soulja Boy sued her and William The Baddest for alleged defamation after William claimed to her that he and Soulja had a relationship. "I need my money ASAP," he ranted against them on Instagram Live. "Run me my $16 million, n***a... Tasha K, run me my money too, b***h. You owe Cardi B all this money, now you owe Big Draco. Run me my motherf***ing money, y'all got me f***ed up."