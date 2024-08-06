Tasha K Scores Huge $360 Million Win Against Bishop Lamor Whitehead

Celebration Of Life Event For DJ Mister Cee
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 30: Bishop Lamor Whitehead attends the Celebration of Life Event for DJ Mister Cee at Brooklyn Paramount on April 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Another loss for the Bishop.

Tasha K is someone who is no stranger to litigation. Overall, she has been subjected to numerous lawsuits throughout her career. As a gossip blogger, this comes with the territory. However, she has come through with some losses. For instance, she currently owes Cardi B a whole lot of money, which is certainly less than ideal. Moreover, last May, she was sued by Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who is currently in prison after being convicted of fraud.

Whitehead sued Tasha K for defamation as well as invasion of privacy. He was seeking $360 million in damages and was claiming that the gossip blogger was lying about him. In one of her videos, Tasha K joked that Whitehead had purchased a $2 million mansion with just $10 to his name. Ultimately, the judge ruled in Tasha K's favor, according to AllHipHop. Essentially, the judge found her statements to be fair report privilege. Furthermore, the judge noted that some of the statements were provably true and could not fall under "defamation."

Tasha K Won't Be Sued This Time

Considering the various legal issues that Tasha K has had in the past, this is a huge victory for her. As for Bishop Lamor Whitehead, he was recently sentenced to nine years in prison. Needless to say, the two are experiencing opposite levels of judiciary success right now. Regardless, Tasha K will need to be careful moving forward. She has been subjected to numerous lawsuits, and only time will tell whether or not that changes.

Let us know what you think about this ruling, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about the news surrounding Bishop Lamor Whitehead being accused and convicted of fraud? Do you believe that Tasha deserved to win this case? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

