Tasha K Scores Huge $360 Million Win Against Bishop Lamor Whitehead

Another loss for the Bishop.

Tasha K is someone who is no stranger to litigation. Overall, she has been subjected to numerous lawsuits throughout her career. As a gossip blogger, this comes with the territory. However, she has come through with some losses. For instance, she currently owes Cardi B a whole lot of money, which is certainly less than ideal. Moreover, last May, she was sued by Bishop Lamor Whitehead, who is currently in prison after being convicted of fraud.

Whitehead sued Tasha K for defamation as well as invasion of privacy. He was seeking $360 million in damages and was claiming that the gossip blogger was lying about him. In one of her videos, Tasha K joked that Whitehead had purchased a $2 million mansion with just $10 to his name. Ultimately, the judge ruled in Tasha K's favor, according to AllHipHop. Essentially, the judge found her statements to be fair report privilege. Furthermore, the judge noted that some of the statements were provably true and could not fall under "defamation."

Tasha K Won't Be Sued This Time

Considering the various legal issues that Tasha K has had in the past, this is a huge victory for her. As for Bishop Lamor Whitehead, he was recently sentenced to nine years in prison. Needless to say, the two are experiencing opposite levels of judiciary success right now. Regardless, Tasha K will need to be careful moving forward. She has been subjected to numerous lawsuits, and only time will tell whether or not that changes.