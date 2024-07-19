Tasha K Trolls Soulja Boy Amid His Defamation Lawsuit Against Her

Tasha K has no intention of changing any of her plans for Soulja Boy, who claims that she purposefully spread lies about his sex life.

Tasha K has faced a whole lot of lawsuits and clap-backs from celebrities about her salacious claims about them, with Soulja Boy being a recent example. Moreover, she invited William The Baddest to her Unwine podcast, and during their conversation, he claimed that he had sexual intercourse with the rapper. Soulja wasn't happy about this at all, and filed a defamation lawsuit against them for their claims after he already denied all of these claims previously. Well, it looks like Tasha isn't letting up, as she's now responded to the new lawsuit with little indication of changing any of her plans.

"PSA Process Servers can meet me in BOSTON on Saturday July 20 or in New York City on July 21st!" Tasha K wrote of the Soulja Boy lawsuit. "I will be performing at The City Wineries. My wine, gossip & comedy shows start promptly at 7:30pm est. Be sure to purchase a ticket process server and I will make sure that my security team lets you through to serve me without any hassle. My lawyers are also in New York and will be attending my New York Show as well if u have any problems getting to me!"

Tasha K's Response To Soulja Boy

"Plaintiff has suffered actual reputational and professional harm as a result of defendants maliciously targeting plaintiff and seeking to sabotage his career," Soulja Boy's lawsuit read. "[They redefined] his character as a man who is not straight, a fraud and dishonest person in the entertainment industry, as a public figure, which is not true." "I'm telling y'all I'm not, what the f**k do you want me to... What the f**k is wrong with y'all?" the Atlanta MC said of William The Baddest's claims. "They saying, 'To the left.' Bro, anybody can go on OnlyFans and see that. Anybody can go on OF and see that, I got an OF page. What the f**k, that don't prove nothing, what the f**k is wrong with y'all?