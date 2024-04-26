Kevin Hart's Defamation Case Against Tasha K Set To Move Forward

A California judge granted Kevin Hart's defamation claim against YouTube entertainment industry blogger Tasha K, citing false accusations about Hart in a tell-all interview with Hart's former personal assistant. Hart can now move forward with the defamation suit. During a hearing on Wednesday in Los Angeles, California Superior Court Judge Holly Fujie rejected a portion of Tasha K's and her production company's anti-SLAPP motion.

Miesha Shakes, Hart's former assistant, stated in the December interview that the comedian was going to be charged in connection with a sex tape he recorded in Las Vegas in 2017. The interview was released on Tasha K's website. Shortly after the interview went live, Kevin Hart filed the suit in December 2023. Hart had also claimed he was being extorted in the case, but that claim was thrown out by the judge. In the interview, Shakes also revealed that Hart had repeatedly cheated on his wife. Additionally, she claimed he had gotten at least one woman pregnant. She also claimed Hart allegedly had a gambling issue.

Kevin Hart’s Defamation Case Will Move Forward

Tasha K. attempted to have the defamation action dismissed under anti-SLAPP statutes. The statues are meant to safeguard free expression. The court reportedly decided that Kevin Hart's defamation claim had enough basis to move forward. The implication in the interview that Hart was being “charged” was sufficient enough evidence to allow the suit to be upheld. However, the decision is likely to be appealed by Tasha K, adding a layer of uncertainty to the case's future.

"Shakes and Kebe’s use of the word 'charges,' in context and based on the common usage of the word, could lead a reasonable observer to conclude that Hart faced criminal prosecution," Judge Fujie said at Wednesday's hearing. "Defendants do not dispute that Hart never faced criminal charges in connection with the Las Vegas incident." The defamation case will move forward. Tasha K was sued by Cardi B in 2019, so she isnt unschooled in being taken to court. Kevin Hart will look to keep his name clean and win a swift lawsuit.

