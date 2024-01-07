Kevin Hart Labels Himself A "Comedic Rock Star" Amid Katt Williams Feud

Kevin Hart described himself as a "comedic rock star" in a post on Instagram, Sunday, amid his ongoing feud with Katt Williams. While the two have been at odds for years, Williams recently called his rival comedian out during an interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast. His appearance has been causing all sorts of drama online.

"ComedicRockStarShit #LiveLoveLaugh," Hart captioned his post on Sunday. He shared two black-and-white pictures of himself performing on stage. Druski labeled him the "goat" in the comments section, while fans shared plenty of positive messages.

Kevin Hart Attends Premiere Of Netflix's "Me Time"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Comedian Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

As for Williams' comments during his conversation with Shannon Sharpe, he accused Hart of being an industry plant. "No one in Hollywood has a memory of going to a sold-out Kevin Hart show, there being a line for him, ever getting a standing ovation at any comedy club," Williams said. "He already had his deals when he got here. Have we heard of a comedian that came to L.A., and in his first year in L.A., he had his own sitcom on network television and had his own movie called 'Soul Plane' that he was leading? No, we've never heard of that before that person, or since that person. What do you think a 'plant' is?" Check out Hart's latest Instagram post below.

Kevin Hart Remains Confident On IG

Hart previously responded to Williams' comments in a post on Twitter while sharing a trailer for his next Netflix movie, Lift. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ," he wrote. "It’s honestly sad." The film will be hitting the streaming platform later this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Kevin Hart and his feud with Katt Williams on HotNewHipHop.

