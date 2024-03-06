Kevin Hart Labels Katt Williams' Criticism Of Him "Entertainment"

Kevin Hart says that Katt Williams' criticism of him is just for "entertainment." Hart reflected on his feud with the veteran comic during an interview with WSJ Magazine for its spring 2024 men's fashion issue on Wednesday.

“It’s just that. It’s entertainment,” Hart told the outlet. “If that’s what he fuels himself off, God bless him. Good for him. I hope he gets all that he needs and he wants, and I’m here cheering for him from afar. That’s my real energy. I really mean it! That’s how happy and secure I am with my career and my life."

Kevin Hart Attends "Lift" Photocall

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Kevin Hart attends a photocall for "LIFT" at Corinthia London on January 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Williams originally criticized Hart for taking the roles he had turned down during an interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast. "For a five year period, every single movie that Kevin Hart did was a movie that had been on my desk that all I had said was 'Just can we take some of this step and fetching s--- out and then I can do it?'" Williams said at the time. "And me saying that and them going 'oh yeah, no problem' and then going to give it to this other guy and having him do it just like it was and acting like I'm a bad person because I keep standing on my standards. It's interesting, but I wouldn't change it for the world - again, I'm on the winning side of these decisions."

Kevin Hart Poses For WSJ Magazine

Hart initially responded to Williams' comments in a post on Twitter. "Gotta get that anger up outcha champ," he wrote. "It’s honestly sad." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kevin Hart and Katt Williams on HotNewHipHop.

