Kevin Hart's Tasha K Restraining Order Request Shot Down By Judge

In December, Kevin Hart filed a lawsuit against Tasha K, accusing the gossip blogger of extortion. She previously sat down with his ex-assistant, Miesha Shakes, for a damning interview. In the interview, Shakes accused Hart of cheating on his wife, having a gambling problem, and more. According to him, Tasha K and her team allegedly later threatened to release the full interview if he didn't pay her $250K.

Reportedly, the comedian refused. Hart went on to file for a temporary restraining order against Tasha K this month, accusing her of tarnishing his reputation with the interview. “Working in the entertainment industry, my livelihood depends in large part on my reputation and the public’s perception of me. That perception is of particular concern in light of the fact that I am involved in a number of family-oriented projects, such as the Jumanji franchise, Fatherhood, Captain Underpants, The Secret Life of Pets, and others," the filing reads.

Judge Claims Hart's Motion Was Too "Vague"

Kevin Hart is seen during the live taping of SiriusXM's "Gold Minds With Kevin Hart" at the SirusXM Miami studio on September 13, 2023 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Now, however, his request has been denied. According to Rolling Stone, Judge Mitchell L. Beckloff argued that Hart's request lacked important details necessary for him to grant the temporary restraining order. “Part of the problem I have is that there are no direct quotes of what occurred in the hour-and-a-half interview,” Beckloff said, calling Hart's motion “just a really vague, over-broad request that doesn’t address actual malice.”

Hart's lawyer Donte Mills proceeded to argue with the judge to no avail. “There’s no questioning them. There are things said by the speakers that are illegal. It’s defamatory, it’s extortion, and it absolutely shows malice on their part,” he explained. “Not once was there ever any claim stating that my client committed a crime until this video. I think that’s important. Adultery is one thing, but adultery is not illegal.” What do you think of Kevin Hart's request for a restraining order against Tasha K getting denied? What about him accusing her of extortion? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

