denied
- MusicDoja Cat Gets Restraining Order Against Brother DeniedWhile the Los Angeles superstar's mother got a new restraining order against her son, it looks like Doja is still legally unprotected.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJam Master Jay Trial Judge Denies Defense's Motion For MistrialDefense attorneys believe that the prosecution exhibited misconduct in this murder trial, alleging prejudice during a witness questioning.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKevin Hart's Tasha K Restraining Order Request Shot Down By JudgeJudge Mitchell L. Beckloff argued that Hart's motion was too "vague."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTory Lanez Denied Bail Amid Appeal In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting IncidentThe rapper will now continue his appeal for his ten-year prison sentence from behind bars as the court intended.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsMarjorie Harvey Calls Cheating Rumours About Husband Steve "Foolishness And Lies"The beloved game show host was surprised to find his name all over the news this past weekend. Thankfully, is wife is a pro at handling the drama.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYoung Thug Debunks Saweetie Diss On New Album "BUSINESS IS BUSINESS"The misheard lyric appears on the track "Want Me Dead."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureRick Ross Reacts To Officials Denying Car & Bike Show Event Permit: "It Must Go On"Looks like Rozay's annual event may not move forward after all.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTory Lanez's New Trial Motion Denied, Rapper's Attorneys Seek To Have Judge DismissedOn top of the news, Lanez's attorneys filed another motion, this one seeking to disqualify Judge David Herriford from the Canadian's case.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsFreddie Gibbs Denies The Fit Mami's Claims About Paying For His Cell: "I Ain't Got No Phone"The rapper has also earned the nickname of "Spreadie Gibbs" on Twitter after his ex claimed to have NSFW photos of him in her camera roll.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsJuelz Santana Denies Cheating On Kimbella, Admits To Infidelity In The Past"I pride myself on being faithful, 'cuz there was a time I wasn't," the Harlem-born rap star wrote on his Instagram Story.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureLatto Denies Coachella Crowd Photoshop AllegationsAfter she shared content from her first weekend at the festival, internet trolls quickly noticed some oddities in one image.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMoneybagg Yo Denies Having Sex With Woman In Viral PictureThe Memphis rapper took to Twitter to air out any confusion surrounding a viral lookalike in an... intimate moment.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- LifeRex Orange County Receives 6 Sexual Assault Charges, Denies AllegationsThe English singer is expected to return in court on January 3rd, 2023.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTory Lanez Continues To Shut Down August Alsina Fight Allegations: "Nothing Happened""I don't know what that n*gga is talking about," the Canadian artist told Akademiks in a new interview.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureA$AP Rocky Denies A$AP Relli's Allegations In Response To Shooting LawsuitIf found guilty, the 33-year-old father of one could face up to nine years in prison.By Hayley Hynes