Marjorie Harvey Calls Cheating Rumours About Husband Steve “Foolishness And Lies”

After giving her husband, Steve, an opportunity to clear the air, Marjorie Harvey is now addressing the cheating rumours that surfaced surrounding the couple this past weekend. As expected, the 58-year-old handled the drama with complete class, even leaving her Instagram followers laughing with her witty response. On Sunday (August 27) night, her feed lit up with a screenshot of an article titled, “How to Handle Being Lied About.” At the bottom of the screenshot, a Bible verse reads, “When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly.”

In her caption, Marjorie added, “My husband and I don’t usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However, to whom much is given much is required.” The mother of three acknowledged that, as a woman with a platform, she feels a certain level of public responsibility when her name becomes a trending topic.

Marjorie Harvey isn’t Here for the Drama

“Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you 🙏🏾😍,” her message concluded. For his part, Steve kept it much simpler when addressing the infidelity rumours in the media. “We fine,” the Family Feud host insisted before his wife doubled down on the message. Interestingly, the family patriarch was also facing backlash for a tweet sent out by his social media team about “unfunny comedians” around the same time, which he reportedly fired someone over.

This isn’t the only time that Marjorie Harvey’s posts have made headlines, especially not when it comes to relationships. Following her daughter, Lori’s unexpected split from Michael B. Jordan last year, the socialite raised eyebrows when sharing a message about running away from toxicity on IG. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

