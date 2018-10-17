Marjorie Harvey
- RelationshipsSteve Harvey Honors "Faithful" & "Loyal" Wife At TheGrio AwardsSteve Harvey dedicate his TheGrio Awards win to his wife, Marjorie.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsSteve Harvey Is Sick Of His Wife's Name Being Dragged In HeadlinesSteve Harvey had stood up for his wife throughout all their controversy. By Lavender Alexandria
- RelationshipsSteve Harvey & Wife Marjorie Receive Apology From Shirley Strawberry After Leaked Jail Call About ThemSteve's co-host didn't hold back when talking about his marriage during a call with her jailed husband.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMarjorie Harvey Calls Cheating Rumours About Husband Steve "Foolishness And Lies"The beloved game show host was surprised to find his name all over the news this past weekend. Thankfully, is wife is a pro at handling the drama.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsMarjorie Harvey Shares Shady Post Following Lori Harvey's Split From Michael B. JordanMBJ hit up Game 2 of the NBA Finals with Cordae while Lori shared new selfies on her Story.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearChris Brown Says He Has The Only $39K LV Airplane Bag In The US, But Marjorie Harvey Would Beg To DifferMarjorie Harvey showed off with the same bag a few weeks ago.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMarjorie Harvey Flaunts Virgil Abloh Designed Airplane LV Bag That's Worth A TeslaThis is an interesting design, to say the least. By Karlton Jahmal
- TVWendy Williams' Violent Comments About Lori Harvey & Future Earn BacklashWendy Williams critiqued Lori Harvey's parents in a vicious manner.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsLori Harvey's Mom May Have Just Co-Signed Lori & Future's RelationshipSo we all agree? Life is good? By Noah C
- RelationshipsFuture & Lori Harvey Spotted In Close Proximity At Art Basel Miami EventCan we declare this official yet? By Noah C
- RelationshipsIs Steve Harvey Sending A Message To Lori Harvey To Steer Clear Of Future? WatchThe former talk show host posted a motivational speech that may have been directed at his daughter.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsLori Harvey's Mom Warned Her About Dating People Like Future Years Ago: WatchLori Harvey told Marjorie Harvey not to worry about her dating life.By Alex Zidel
- GossipSteve Harvey & Wife Marjorie Both Recently Spotted Not Wearing Wedding RingsLet's hope this is just a coincidence and not really true.By Kevin Goddard
- TVNick Cannon Speaks On Diddy & Lori Harvey: "I Would Feel Like I Failed As A Father""To each his own."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsDiddy & Lori Harvey Double Date With Steve Harvey & Marjorie; Twitter EruptsDiddy met his alleged girlfriend's parents during a vacation in Italy.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey's Ready For New Chapter In Life Amid NBC Cancellation: “This Is Good"On to the next!By Chantilly Post
- GossipSteve Harvey & Marjorie Harvey Annihilate Divorce Rumors: ReportA breakup, where?By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSteve Harvey Reportedly Deprives Wife Of Ownership Stake In Texas HomesSteve Harvey continues to dispel rumors that his marriage is in shambles.By Devin Ch
- TVSteve Harvey On Rumors He Is Leaving His Wife For Kris Jenner:“I’m Sick Of It”Steve Harvey sets the record straight. By hnhh