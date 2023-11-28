Steve Harvey Honors "Faithful" & "Loyal" Wife At TheGrio Awards

Steve Harvey paid tribute to his wife of 18 years, Marjorie, while accepting the Television Icon Award at TheGrio Awards on Saturday. The Family Feud host labeled her “faithful” and “loyal," amid rumors of infidelity in their relationship from earlier this year.

“That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires," Steve began. He added that she's been “faithful” and “loyal to me,” and, “85% of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there." He continued: “We’ve been 18 years strong. I don’t know what y’all been trying to do, but we covered, though.” From there, he cited the biblical verses Isaiah 54:17, Isaiah 43:1-2 and Psalm 91, before passing the award off to event staff with the instruction to give it to Marjorie. “I love you Marjorie Harvey,” he concluded. “I appreciate you riding with me.”

Steve Harvey Accepts The Television Icon Award

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 21: Steve Harvey accepts the Television Icon Award onstage during 2nd Annual theGrio Awards at The Beverly Hilton on October 21, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Byron Allen AMG/TheGRIO Awards)

It's not the first time Harvey has come to his wife's defense in response to the cheating allegations. During an episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show in September, he said: “The woman I married is a good woman. She's the best thing to ever happen to me. She's God-fearing, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody say—and y'all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't. She was nowhere around that.”

Steve Harvey Honors His Wife

Steve Harvey accepted #theGrioAward as the Television Icon. During his speech, he acknowledged his wife, Majorie Harvey, and gave her his award in honor of their love. #TheGrioAwards https://t.co/r71QVF579h pic.twitter.com/ewmeq0x1jV — theGrio.com (@theGrio) November 26, 2023

Check out Steve's full tribute for his wife above.

