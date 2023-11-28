Steve Harvey Honors "Faithful" & "Loyal" Wife At TheGrio Awards

Steve Harvey dedicate his TheGrio Awards win to his wife, Marjorie.

Steve Harvey paid tribute to his wife of 18 years, Marjorie, while accepting the Television Icon Award at TheGrio Awards on Saturday. The Family Feud host labeled her “faithful” and “loyal," amid rumors of infidelity in their relationship from earlier this year.

“That woman right there been down with me like four flat tires," Steve began. He added that she's been “faithful” and “loyal to me,” and, “85% of what y’all up here [are] talking to me about happened after I married that girl right there." He continued: “We’ve been 18 years strong. I don’t know what y’all been trying to do, but we covered, though.” From there, he cited the biblical verses Isaiah 54:17, Isaiah 43:1-2 and Psalm 91, before passing the award off to event staff with the instruction to give it to Marjorie. “I love you Marjorie Harvey,” he concluded. “I appreciate you riding with me.”

Steve Harvey Accepts The Television Icon Award

It's not the first time Harvey has come to his wife's defense in response to the cheating allegations. During an episode of the Steve Harvey Morning Show in September, he said: “The woman I married is a good woman. She's the best thing to ever happen to me. She's God-fearing, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody say—and y'all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She didn't. She was nowhere around that.”

Steve Harvey Honors His Wife

Check out Steve's full tribute for his wife above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Steve and Marjorie Harvey on HotNewHipHop.

