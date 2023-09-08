Steve Harvey Allegedly Scared Of His Wife, Claims Radio Co-Host

More rumors about Steve Harvey and his wife Marjorie have recently emerged. This latest round of gossip comes from a leaked phone call between Harvey's radio co-host Shirley Strawberry and her husband Ernest Williams. "If she was there we probably wouldn’t have been all over the house…you know he’s scared…I knew I wasn’t supposed to be in there but he brought us in," Strawberry told her husband after he asked if Majorie was at a recent social event that Strawberry attended. Additionally, Strawberry spoke on how the Harvey home is very much tailored to pamper Majorie. “Marjorie has her own Spa, her own workout room…she could go in there and get massages every day. People come to her house and…work her out and all of that."r

Furthermore, Strawberry made claims about how Marjorie perceives Harvey's house guests. “He was happy to see us…he always invites us over there and we don’t never go…because I don’t know, if she’s there…you know. She’s, um….nope….she looks at as as ‘the help’ you know…it is what it is." Furthermore, Strawberry claimed that Harvey allows his wife's behavior because he is "scared" of her. The Harveys have been married since 2009.

More Drama About Steve And Majorie Harvey

However, these latest claims come just weeks after a series of rumors about the couple went viral. At the end of August, reports began to surface claiming that Steve Harvey and his wife were going through a rough patch. Reportedly, Harvey and his wife were headed for a divorce after Bridges cheated on the TV personality with their bodyguard. Several sources came out to debunk these claims, including the Harveys themselves.

"When we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him and He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best," Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko wrote on Instagram. The Harveys are yet to address these latest comments from Strawberry.

