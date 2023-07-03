Steve Harvey is a man with a big personality. So when he celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife, the beautiful Marjorie Harvey, you know they did it in style. As shown on The Shade Room’s Instagram account, Marjorie went out on the town in a white silk dress with a low back cut. She also touted a long white cape with lots of fringe on the top and sleeves, adding to the glamour of the look.

As for Steve Harvey, he was decked out in a diamond-sequined dress jacket, white dress pants, and a flowing white dress shirt. Together, the couple looked as powerful as possible, strutting for the camera and showing off the design of their combined outfit. Steve also wore classic black dress shoes, and minimal shades adorned his face. They stopped for an extensive photoshoot in Lake Como, Italy, before a night filled with love and appreciation.

Steve Harvey’s Love Life

“Anniversary time with the Love of My Life,” Marjorie Harvey said in an Instagram caption, talking about her celebrity husband Steve. The couple has been married for 16 years now, and they are “Still going strong,” according to Marjorie. The host of Family Feud and his wife are obviously doing well. However, that doesn’t mean the whole Harvey family is doing okay in the relationship department…

As of about a month ago, Steve Harvey’s daughter, Lori Harvey, had split up with actor Michael B. Jordan. When asked about the breakup, Steve said he was “Team Lori” even though he still respected Michael as a person. And while Lori might be treading the dating waters again, her dad is thriving with Marjorie. No doubt Lori will land on her feet as well. After this magical wedding anniversary, Steve and Marjorie are floating on cloud nine. Who knows how long they will stay in Italy, but eventually, Steve will head back for more Family Feud shows.

