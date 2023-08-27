Steve Harvey Speaks On Cheating Rumors About His Wife, Marjorie Bridges

Steve Harvey’s had a wild week on social media, but he isn’t letting any of the ruckus take too heavy of a toll. First, he had to address a tweet that his account put out about unfunny comedians, reportedly firing his social media manager as a result. Not only that, but this fell against the context of cheating rumors surrounding his wife of 16 years, Marjorie Bridges, with the allegations surrounding the entertainment icon’s security guard. Social media users went wild with this narrative, and unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long until Harvey addressed them. Moreover, he had some words for the gossip during his appearance at the recent Invest Fest.

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do, ’cause we fine,” Steve Harvey remarked to the crowd. “Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though. Sometimes you just wanna respond. But I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip, man, God been good to me. I’m still shining, I appreciate y’all coming.” Furthermore, this isn’t the only rebuttal against this speculation that surfaced online in defense of Marjorie.

Steve Harvey Clears Up The Rumors

In addition, Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko spoke on these rumors after allegedly reaching out personally to his friend. “When we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him,” Senator Nwoko wrote on social media. “He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best.” As such, it seems like these rumors ended rights they started, and almost two months after they celebrated their anniversary.

Meanwhile, we’re sure that the gossip and rumor mill won’t stop just yet surrounding this story, but at least it’ll be seen as just that and not legitimate reports. It seems like the couple is as happy as ever, as frustrating as it must be to have to address speculation like this. Regardless, we’ll see what else the future holds in store for the two, and what else they’ll have to respond to. For more news and the latest updates on Steve Harvey, log back into HNHH.

