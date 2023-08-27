Steve Harvey Reportedly Fires Social Media Manager Over Divorce Rumors, Viral Comedian Tweet

Earlier this week, reports began to surface claiming that Steve Harvey and his wife were going through a rough patch. Reportedly, Harvey and his wife, Marjorie Bridges, were headed for a divorce after Bridges cheated on the TV personality. However those rumors have since been debunked, at least according to Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko, who claims to have spoken to Harvey personally. “When we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him and He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best,” Senator Nwoko wrote on Instagram.

The other Harvey-related incident centered on a now-deleted tweet that appeared on Harvey’s official Twitter account. “A comedian you don’t find funny at all?” the tweet simply read. The post received a lot of backlash, with a lot of people calling it classless and musing on why Harvey would post such a negative question. However, Harvey himself has now spoken out about the week’s events, revealing that he had to fire a member of his team.

Harvey Breaks Silence On Wild Week

“Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative. I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about ‘name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’ Why would I do something like that?” Harvey said in a video. “That don’t even make no damn sense. My whole brand is to be motivational, and I’mma turn around a say something like that? You don’t know where these young people [are] at in they career, man. They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity; I would’ve never done nothing like that.”

Harvey went on to say that after confronting the employee in question, the tweet was defended as being necessary as Harvey needed “engagement”. Furthermore, he ends his video by joking that the individual now needs to find “employment” instead. Harvey and Bridges have been married since 2007. It is Harvey’s third marriage and by far his most successful. Harvey was with his first wife, Marcia, for 13 years between 1981 and 1994. He then married Mary Shackleford in 1995, with the pair divorcing in 2006. Additionally Bridges and Harvey celebrated their 16th wedding anniversary (wax) earlier this year.

