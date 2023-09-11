Steve Harvey & Wife Marjorie Receive Apology From Shirley Strawberry After Leaked Jail Call About Them

Getting caught gossiping about your co-workers is awkward enough for the everyday employee, but for celebrities, it becomes even worse. Over the weekend, Steve Harvey's co-host, Shirley Strawberry, was publicly outed for discussing details about his marriage to Marjorie Harvey during a call with her husband. Under normal circumstances, audio like this would likely never leak. However, because the radio personality's estranged partner, Ernesto, is behind bars, the entire thing was recorded.

At the time, Strawberry told her partner that Steve is afraid of Lori Harvey's mother. "If she was there we probably wouldn’t have been all over the house…You know he’s scared… I wasn’t supposed to be in there but he brought us in," she told Ernesto about visiting her boss' house. Now that the gossip has become one of the biggest unfolding news stories, Shirley has addressed things as professionally as possible in the video below.

Shirley Strawberry Speaks on Messy Steve Harvey Situation

"You heard me say that you got winded going up the stairs in your home and that Marjorie looks at us as the help," Strawberry regretfully acknowledged. "Right here and now I want to apologize to Marjorie for what I said... It was definitely not me trying to add to what you have going on right now," she continued, referring to the other firestorm the couple recently faced from the media. "I apologize, I make no excuses. I said what I said and there's no denying it or taking it back."

Try as they might to mind their business, Steve and Marjorie Harvey can't stay out of the news lately. At the end of August, the Family Feud host came under scrutiny for negative tweets shared from his Twitter account. He reportedly fired someone on his team over the content. In addition to that, Steve was also accused of cheating on his wife. She's since addressed this in a poignant IG statement. Read what Marjorie had to say about the gossip at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

