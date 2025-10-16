City Of Atlanta Denies Ever Issuing A Key To NBA YoungBoy

Earlier today, it was widely reported that NBA YoungBoy received the key to Atlanta during the middle of his tour stop on October 15.

It seems there's been some confusion regarding what went down at NBA YoungBoy's show at State Farm Arena. If you didn't hear, the multi-platinum rapper was at the venue located in Atlanta, Georgia for his Make America Slime Again Tour. During the middle of his performance, Atlanta State Representative Ingo Willis, Fulton County Commissioner Marvin Arrington, and Fulton County Probate Judge Kenya Johnson granted him the key to the city.

He was receiving this high honor for his his anti-gun violence initiatives in schools and community philanthropy. Moreover, they were recognizing YB for his influence on the rap culture. However, that's at least what all publications, including us, were to believe.

Per the City of Atlanta, though, that is not the case. In an official statement from the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment, and Nightlife, they shared what actually happened on Wednesday, October 15.

"The City of Atlanta would like to clarify recent reports regarding a presentation to Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum-selling recording artist, NBA YoungBoy."

NBA YoungBoy Tour

The note continues, "While we respect all individuals and agencies who choose to recognize cultural or community impact, the City of Atlanta and the Mayor's Office of Film, Entertainment, and Nightlife were not involved in this presentation. This recognition was made by representatives of Fulton County and the State of Georgia."

They then hammered home that the city doesn't even issue the key to whomever the recipient is. "To be even clearer, the City of Atlanta has not provided a Key to the City in a very, very long time and currently does not issue this commendation. We do hope everyone enjoyed the concert," they add caught by Kurrco.

So, now that that's clear, Ludacris still remains to be the only rapper who has received this honor. He was given the key in 2004.

But still, it was a big night for YB regardless and it's good to see him doing good work in the community since his recent arrest. The Louisiana native is back in action tonight, this time in Nashville. His first-ever headlining tour ends on November 12 in Seattle.

