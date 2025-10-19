NBA YoungBoy Fans In Atlanta Throw Outdoor Party After Show Was Canceled

NBA YoungBoy lays claim to one of the most passionate hip-hop fanbases today, whose Atlanta die-hards recently expressed deep disappointment. Higher-ups canceled his second show in the city scheduled for yesterday evening (Saturday, October 18), but it seems like fans made up for it.

In a clip posted by blax on Twitter, you can see a massive crowd of YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans outside of ATL's Mercedes Benz Stadium, playing his music and rapping and singing along to it as if he was right there in their faces. The party-slash-fan concert even had fireworks and a DJ for the festivities. Say what you will about YoungBoy, but it's always heartening to see fans express their love for their favorites despite the circumstances.

For those unaware, this concert cancelation followed NBA YoungBoy's first Atlanta show on his "Make America Slime Again" tour, which took place on Wednesday, October 15. He performed the track "I Hate YoungBoy," which disses rappers Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more.

According to reports, the show cancelation was due to YB's entourage getting into a fight at the stadium's VIP entrance. This follows the cancelation of the Chicago concert and various other safety concerns.

We'll see if the Baton Rouge hitmaker ever addresses any of this directly, as unlikely as it may seem. In any case, we're sure he will be happy to boast his success and appeal no matter what limits emerge.

Looking ahead to tonight's (Sunday, October 19) scheduled home city show, New Orleans prepped heavily for NBA YoungBoy's concert. Over 400 police officers will reportedly be present at his back-to-back shows on Sunday and Monday (October 20), as well as barricades, armored vehicles, and drones.

Elsewhere, even NBA YoungBoy's opps are criticizing these cancelations. G Herbo recently revealed that he hopes YB gets more wins after his Chicago cancelation, promoting empowerment and supporting Black men rather than focusing on beef.

As such, we imagine he feels quite heartened by seeing these fans in Atlanta still have a good time. Hopefully the rest of the "MASA" tour goes by without any hiccups or dangers.