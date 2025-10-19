NBA YoungBoy Fans In Atlanta Throw Outdoor Party After Show Was Canceled

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 174 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Fans Atlanta Party After Show Canceled Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy is set to perform in his home city of New Orleans tonight (Sunday, October 19) while on his "Make America Slime Again" tour.

NBA YoungBoy lays claim to one of the most passionate hip-hop fanbases today, whose Atlanta die-hards recently expressed deep disappointment. Higher-ups canceled his second show in the city scheduled for yesterday evening (Saturday, October 18), but it seems like fans made up for it.

In a clip posted by blax on Twitter, you can see a massive crowd of YoungBoy Never Broke Again fans outside of ATL's Mercedes Benz Stadium, playing his music and rapping and singing along to it as if he was right there in their faces. The party-slash-fan concert even had fireworks and a DJ for the festivities. Say what you will about YoungBoy, but it's always heartening to see fans express their love for their favorites despite the circumstances.

For those unaware, this concert cancelation followed NBA YoungBoy's first Atlanta show on his "Make America Slime Again" tour, which took place on Wednesday, October 15. He performed the track "I Hate YoungBoy," which disses rappers Lil Durk, Lil Baby, and more.

According to reports, the show cancelation was due to YB's entourage getting into a fight at the stadium's VIP entrance. This follows the cancelation of the Chicago concert and various other safety concerns.

Read More: City Of Atlanta Denies Ever Issuing A Key To NBA YoungBoy

NBA YoungBoy Concert

We'll see if the Baton Rouge hitmaker ever addresses any of this directly, as unlikely as it may seem. In any case, we're sure he will be happy to boast his success and appeal no matter what limits emerge.

Looking ahead to tonight's (Sunday, October 19) scheduled home city show, New Orleans prepped heavily for NBA YoungBoy's concert. Over 400 police officers will reportedly be present at his back-to-back shows on Sunday and Monday (October 20), as well as barricades, armored vehicles, and drones.

Elsewhere, even NBA YoungBoy's opps are criticizing these cancelations. G Herbo recently revealed that he hopes YB gets more wins after his Chicago cancelation, promoting empowerment and supporting Black men rather than focusing on beef.

As such, we imagine he feels quite heartened by seeing these fans in Atlanta still have a good time. Hopefully the rest of the "MASA" tour goes by without any hiccups or dangers.

Read More: Rabid NBA YoungBoy Fans Swarm His Car After Orlando Tour Stop

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy Canceled Security Shows Explanations Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy's Canceled & Security-Heavy Shows Get Explanations 1369
Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest Music NBA YoungBoy Announces First-Ever Headlining Tour & Tickets Are Going On Sale Soon 3.7K
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy's Second Show In Atlanta Canceled After Performing Lil Durk & Lil Baby Diss Track 6.8K
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music City Of Atlanta Denies Ever Issuing A Key To NBA YoungBoy 2.4K
Comments 0