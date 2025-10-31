NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Stunk Up The Miami Heat Locker Room So Bad It Had To Be Disinfected

NBA YoungBoy is apparently giving the National Basketball Association unexpected challenges that go far beyond a simple name and copyright issue. According to a report from Miami Heat beat journalist Ira Winderman via a post on Twitter, his ongoing "MASA" tour has given the team a big pregame challenge on multiple occasions now.

Last night (Thursday, October 30) was the third time this season across five games that the Heat played the day after a YB concert. More specifically, he performed in San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Wednesday (October 29) before the Miami team faced the Spurs the following day. Upon arrival, the Heat reportedly ran into the same issue as their two previous post-show encounters with this trek. The place absolutely stunk... Allegedly.

"For the third time this season, the Heat are playing in an arena the night after an NBA Youngboy concert. And it smells the same as the first two," Ira Winderman expressed on Twitter. "Locker rooms literally are closed here in San Antonio with signs that they are being disinfected." While no further details emerged, cleaning up after a rowdy performance is never an easy task.

Still, maybe this reported disinfection is just routine procedure after any type of show at the Frost Bank Center. It's also impossible to make heads or tails of what caused the reported stench. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be the first issue that NBA YoungBoy's recent concerts have had to handle.

A few canceled concerts for various reasons dotted the "Make America Slime Again" tour so far, such as security concerns in Chicago, venue issues in Detroit, and most recently, an alleged altercation with Atlanta police. Hopefully the rest of the journey goes on without much of a hitch... And maybe some extra Febreze, too.

Fortunately, one recent issue did not rear its ugly head as harshly as authorities in Louisiana thought. NBA YoungBoy's hometown New Orleans performance had a massive security detail behind it, although it seems like everything went by as well as it could have. With that in mind, at least this is the last time the Miami Heat will reportedly deal with some MASA stench.