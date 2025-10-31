NBA YoungBoy Reportedly Stunk Up The Miami Heat Locker Room So Bad It Had To Be Disinfected

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA YoungBoy Stink Heat Locker Room Disinfect Hip Hop News
ANAHEIM, CA - SEPTEMBER 10: Rapper Youngboy performs onstage during the Day N Night Festival at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 10, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
This is the latest narrative surrounding NBA YoungBoy's ongoing "MASA" tour, following canceled shows and some emerging beef.

NBA YoungBoy is apparently giving the National Basketball Association unexpected challenges that go far beyond a simple name and copyright issue. According to a report from Miami Heat beat journalist Ira Winderman via a post on Twitter, his ongoing "MASA" tour has given the team a big pregame challenge on multiple occasions now.

Last night (Thursday, October 30) was the third time this season across five games that the Heat played the day after a YB concert. More specifically, he performed in San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on Wednesday (October 29) before the Miami team faced the Spurs the following day. Upon arrival, the Heat reportedly ran into the same issue as their two previous post-show encounters with this trek. The place absolutely stunk... Allegedly.

"For the third time this season, the Heat are playing in an arena the night after an NBA Youngboy concert. And it smells the same as the first two," Ira Winderman expressed on Twitter. "Locker rooms literally are closed here in San Antonio with signs that they are being disinfected." While no further details emerged, cleaning up after a rowdy performance is never an easy task.

Read More: Charleston White Calls NBA YoungBoy Fans "Mentally R*tarded"

NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy Diss

Still, maybe this reported disinfection is just routine procedure after any type of show at the Frost Bank Center. It's also impossible to make heads or tails of what caused the reported stench. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be the first issue that NBA YoungBoy's recent concerts have had to handle.

A few canceled concerts for various reasons dotted the "Make America Slime Again" tour so far, such as security concerns in Chicago, venue issues in Detroit, and most recently, an alleged altercation with Atlanta police. Hopefully the rest of the journey goes on without much of a hitch... And maybe some extra Febreze, too.

Fortunately, one recent issue did not rear its ugly head as harshly as authorities in Louisiana thought. NBA YoungBoy's hometown New Orleans performance had a massive security detail behind it, although it seems like everything went by as well as it could have. With that in mind, at least this is the last time the Miami Heat will reportedly deal with some MASA stench.

Elsewhere, YoungBoy is dealing with some beef. NLE Choppa – or now, NLE The Great – recently released a surprise diss track against him titled "KO," and we will see how that plays out.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims Lil Wayne & NBA YoungBoy Nearly Performed At The Cash Money "Verzuz"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 79.3K
New Orleans NBA YoungBoy Hip Hop News Music New Orleans Police Address Rumor That NBA YoungBoy Is Banned From Performing In Louisiana 2.1K
Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers Sports Jimmy Butler Injury Update Before Pivotal Game 652
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA Music NBA YoungBoy's Mom Pops Off On NLE Choppa Over Surprise Diss Track 530
Comments 0