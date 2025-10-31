KO (NBA YoungBoy Diss) - Song by NLE The Great

NLE The Great has just unleashed a diss track against NBA YoungBoy that is going to be the talk of the hip-hop world.

oungBoy, what? This the big boy league I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece Last thing that I heard was, "Jesus, please" Had me looking at the Devil like, "This is your king"

After changing his name to NLE The Great, the artist seems to be out for blood, at least metaphorically speaking. On Friday, he surprised fans by dropping off a diss track leveled at NBA YoungBoy . This new song is called "KO" and feels like a mash-up of famous songs. There is a real "Hit 'Em Up" vibe here, while the music video channels artists like Michael Jackson. It is a scathing diss track, and the artist even holds a beheaded NBA YoungBoy in the video. One has to wonder if YoungBoy will respond, as he is currently on tour right now. Regardless, NLE's attempts to be provocative have clearly worked, as this was the talk of the internet on Thursday evening.

