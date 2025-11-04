NLE Choppa Says He Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Despite Dissing Him On "KO"

NLE Choppa also confirmed that the "KO" arrives as he gears up for the release of a new album that fans can expect in the coming months.

NLE Choppa, who is now going by NLE The Great, says he still has love for NBA YoungBoy and wants to hug him, despite taking aim at him with his new diss track, "KO." He discussed his inspiration for the track as well as his relationship with YoungBoy during an interview with Rolling Stone published on Monday.

"In the past, it’s already been escalated. Personally, if I was to speak outside of what I’m ordered to do, personally, we’ve already had issues. But I can’t say that these issues have zero reason as to why I made this record. But some of the things that were said, and we had a conversation earlier about this, it’s more so can be viewed as personal. It can be viewed as like, 'Oh yeah, I don’t f*ck with you. I don’t like you. This, that, whoop.' But it’s more so speaking to something that’s controlling him. It’s speaking to what has possession of him, and I love him," he explained.

He continued: "I would love to give that brother a hug. I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t? But do I have worries about things being personal outside of this? I feel he got bigger fish to fry. I’m just playing a small role in it by using my voice."

Read More: Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa

Why Are NLE Choppa & NBA YoungBoy Beefing?

NLE Choppa kicked off his beef with NBA YoungBoy by dropping his “KO” diss track on Halloween. It samples the same Dennis Edwards song that 2Pac used for his iconic diss track, “Hit Em Up.” “YoungBoy, what? This the big boy league/ I put one up in your gut under the Jesus piece/ Last thing that I heard was ‘Jesus, please’/ Had me looking at the devil like ‘This is your king,'” he raps on the song.

Elsewhere in the interview with Rolling Stone, Choppa confirmed that the song arrives ahead of a new album release in the coming months. As for what fans can expect, he said: "Number one. That’s all. That’s it. Number one in the whole world, globally, number one."

Read More: NLE Choppa Puts Billboard Up For NBA YoungBoy Diss "KO" In YB's Hometown

