NLE Choppa Keeps Beefing With NBA YoungBoy With Decapitated Head Clip

NLE Choppa recently released "KO," changing his artist name to NLE The Great and dragging NBA YoungBoy through the mud while doing so. On the "Hit 'Em Up"-inspired instrumental, he called his rap rival a poor influence to the youth. Now, it seems like the Memphis rapper is doubling down on his distaste, even if it also came with admissions of admiration.

Via Instagram, he posted a video of him dancing along to his diss track while holding a fake decapitated head meant to resemble the Never Broke Again MC. This is very ironic considering NLE Choppa's recent olive branch for NBA YoungBoy, explaining why he still has love and why he chose to diss him.

"I was awakened out of my sleep with a vivid dream," NLE The Great told Rolling Stone. "The dream was me holding a young boy’s head in my hand, and I was bringing the head to my father. When I woke up, I wanted to pray about it and seek what it meant."

NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy Diss

"Personally, we’ve already had issues," he continued. "But I can’t say that these issues have zero reason as to why I made this record. But some of the things that were said, and we had a conversation earlier about this, it’s more so can be viewed as personal. It can be viewed as like, 'Oh yeah, I don’t f**k with you. I don’t like you. This, that, whoop.' But it’s more so speaking to something that’s controlling him. It’s speaking to what has possession of him, and I love him."

"I would love to give that brother a hug," NLE Choppa remarked concerning NBA YoungBoy. "I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t? But do I have worries about things being personal outside of this? I feel he got bigger fish to fry. I’m just playing a small role in it by using my voice."