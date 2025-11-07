NLE Choppa Keeps Beefing With NBA YoungBoy With Decapitated Head Clip

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 304 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NLE Choppa Beef NBA YoungBoy Decapitated Head Hip Hop News
Jul 31, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Music artist NLE Choppa performs during week four of the Big3 3-on-3 basketball league at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Aric Becker-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Although NLE Choppa is now NLE The Great and said he still loves NBA YoungBoy, that hasn't made his ire any less public.

NLE Choppa recently released "KO," changing his artist name to NLE The Great and dragging NBA YoungBoy through the mud while doing so. On the "Hit 'Em Up"-inspired instrumental, he called his rap rival a poor influence to the youth. Now, it seems like the Memphis rapper is doubling down on his distaste, even if it also came with admissions of admiration.

Via Instagram, he posted a video of him dancing along to his diss track while holding a fake decapitated head meant to resemble the Never Broke Again MC. This is very ironic considering NLE Choppa's recent olive branch for NBA YoungBoy, explaining why he still has love and why he chose to diss him.

"I was awakened out of my sleep with a vivid dream," NLE The Great told Rolling Stone. "The dream was me holding a young boy’s head in my hand, and I was bringing the head to my father. When I woke up, I wanted to pray about it and seek what it meant."

Read More: Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa

NLE Choppa NBA YoungBoy Diss

"Personally, we’ve already had issues," he continued. "But I can’t say that these issues have zero reason as to why I made this record. But some of the things that were said, and we had a conversation earlier about this, it’s more so can be viewed as personal. It can be viewed as like, 'Oh yeah, I don’t f**k with you. I don’t like you. This, that, whoop.' But it’s more so speaking to something that’s controlling him. It’s speaking to what has possession of him, and I love him."

"I would love to give that brother a hug," NLE Choppa remarked concerning NBA YoungBoy. "I would love to shake hands with that brother, I would love to make music with him personally, but how could I if he won’t? But do I have worries about things being personal outside of this? I feel he got bigger fish to fry. I’m just playing a small role in it by using my voice."

We will see if YB ever responds to these mixed signals. For now, it seems like he's letting the drama dissipate.

Read More: NBA YoungBoy Fans Claim NLE Choppa's Using Bots After Dropping His Diss Track

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music NLE Choppa Says He Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Despite Dissing Him On "KO" 6.3K
charleston-white-in-car-2024-1 Music Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa 3.9K
NLE Choppa Ex Call Out Parenting NBA YoungBoy Diss Hip Hop News Relationships NLE Choppa's Ex Seems To Call Out His Parenting After NBA YoungBoy Diss 1.6K
NLE Choppa Billboard NBA YoungBoy Diss KO Baton Rouge Hip Hop News Music NLE Choppa Puts Billboard Up For NBA YoungBoy Diss "KO" In YB's Hometown 4.4K
Comments 0