NLE Choppa Seemingly Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's Disses On New Song

Although NBA YoungBoy didn't have a lot of direct disses on his new song "Zero IQ Freestyle," he seemed to call out NLE Choppa amid their escalating beef. YoungBoy's words for Choppa, who now goes by NLE The Great, apparently did not take long to reach him on social media.

The Memphis rapper took to Twitter and other social media platforms to double down on the YB beef once more, playing a track that he previously teased as another diss towards the Baton Rouge MC. He posted the video just hours after "Zero IQ Freestyle" came out, so there's a chance he already heard that track's vicious energy.

"You p***ies don't know, though," NLE Choppa passionately expressed regarding NBA YoungBoy. "You hear me? Y'all don't know that that boy in trouble. Y'all don't know that boy in trouble, y'all don't know that boy in trouble! But I do, n***a! I do, n***a. And y'all think I'm crazy? I'm the fool? Okay. Watch how this s**t pan out. And we gon' really see who really the f***ing fool. And we really gon' see who really the f***ing one! P***y, wipe that spit off your face, b***h! That boy in trouble!"

NBA YoungBoy Diss Track

The question of NLE The Great's lyrical response to YoungBoy Never Broke Again is not a matter of "if," but rather "when." It seems like he was already preparing a track anyway, so this is just fuel to the fire.

Elsewhere, NLE Choppa's comments on the NBA YoungBoy beef have been confusing to say the least. A while ago, he said he'd be down for a collab, but the "KO" diss track told a different story. In its aftermath, Choppa said he still "loves" YoungBoy despite the beef, which raised many eyebrows. Whether or not they reach an understanding seems out of the question at this point.