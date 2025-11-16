NLE Choppa Seemingly Reacts To NBA YoungBoy's Disses On New Song

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 332 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NLE Choppa Reacts NBA YoungBoy Disses New Song Hip Hop News
NLE Choppa celebrates with Tyler Harris as he wins the three point contest during Memphis Madness at the FedExForum on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Jrca6489. © Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yet another video of NLE Choppa (now The Great) egging on the NBA YoungBoy beef came just mere hours after YB's "Zero IQ Freestyle."

Although NBA YoungBoy didn't have a lot of direct disses on his new song "Zero IQ Freestyle," he seemed to call out NLE Choppa amid their escalating beef. YoungBoy's words for Choppa, who now goes by NLE The Great, apparently did not take long to reach him on social media.

The Memphis rapper took to Twitter and other social media platforms to double down on the YB beef once more, playing a track that he previously teased as another diss towards the Baton Rouge MC. He posted the video just hours after "Zero IQ Freestyle" came out, so there's a chance he already heard that track's vicious energy.

"You p***ies don't know, though," NLE Choppa passionately expressed regarding NBA YoungBoy. "You hear me? Y'all don't know that that boy in trouble. Y'all don't know that boy in trouble, y'all don't know that boy in trouble! But I do, n***a! I do, n***a. And y'all think I'm crazy? I'm the fool? Okay. Watch how this s**t pan out. And we gon' really see who really the f***ing fool. And we really gon' see who really the f***ing one! P***y, wipe that spit off your face, b***h! That boy in trouble!"

Read More: NLE Choppa Puts Billboard Up For NBA YoungBoy Diss "KO" In YB's Hometown

NBA YoungBoy Diss Track

The question of NLE The Great's lyrical response to YoungBoy Never Broke Again is not a matter of "if," but rather "when." It seems like he was already preparing a track anyway, so this is just fuel to the fire.

Elsewhere, NLE Choppa's comments on the NBA YoungBoy beef have been confusing to say the least. A while ago, he said he'd be down for a collab, but the "KO" diss track told a different story. In its aftermath, Choppa said he still "loves" YoungBoy despite the beef, which raised many eyebrows. Whether or not they reach an understanding seems out of the question at this point.

With that in mind, we'll see how much longer they stretch this conflict out amid a lot of other successes and drama narratives for both artists. Fans might be passionate about this conflict, but if the tracks aren't hot, we doubt most listeners will indulge.

Read More: Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Zero IQ Freestyle Diss Track Hip Hop News Music NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On NLE Choppa In "Zero IQ Freestyle" Diss Track 1392
charleston-white-in-car-2024-1 Music Charleston White Shockingly Takes NBA YoungBoy's Side Against NLE Choppa 4.3K
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal Music NLE Choppa Says He Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Despite Dissing Him On "KO" 7.7K
NLE Choppa Ex Call Out Parenting NBA YoungBoy Diss Hip Hop News Relationships NLE Choppa's Ex Seems To Call Out His Parenting After NBA YoungBoy Diss 1.7K
Comments 0