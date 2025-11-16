NBA YoungBoy Goes Off On NLE Choppa In "Zero IQ Freestyle" Diss Track

NBA YoungBoy and NLE Choppa (now going by NLE The Great) have had beef for a few years now. While the latter has previously wanted to bury the hatcher with the former, he changed his tone with the "KO" diss track a few weeks ago. It took aim at YB for his supposed negative influence on the youth, and Choppa's "love" for him hasn't stopped him from doubling down on a feud.

Now, it seems like the Baton Rouge lyricist has finally responded via the new "Zero IQ Freestyle" diss track and music video on YouTube. While it's a pretty general retort to his haters and romantic woes, some lines on here talk about the NLE situation. "'Respond to him,' he ain't never ran nothing down, b***h, I said, 'No,'" YoungBoy Never Broke Again rapped on the cut. As such, it's one of those "not responding is a response" sort of lines that kind of meet the beef halfway.

NBA YoungBoy "Zero IQ Freestyle"

Other lines might also land at the Memphis rapper's feet, but they are pretty general attacks at the end of the day. So even though the context of this beef is hard to ignore on this cut, it's not exactly the outright response track some fans wanted. Nevertheless, we think YB will continue to speak through success and not treat this super seriously... At least, for now. Depending on what NLE Choppa does, who knows if a more scathing and direct diss track from NBA YoungBoy could follow?

Of course, NLE Choppa is happy to instigate NBA YoungBoy. He put up billboards for his diss track in YoungBoy's hometown of Baton Rouge and has continuously been teasing new diss material on social media. In fact, his most recent tease at press time seemed to respond to the "Zero IQ Freestyle" disses, so we'll see if a full track comes soon.