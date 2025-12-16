The mother of NLE Choppa's child took a brutal jab at him on social media, Tuesday, joking that he's been spending more time dissing NBA YoungBoy than seeing his family. Choppa has taken several shots at YoungBoy on multiple tracks in recent months.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the woman, Marissa Da'Nae, wrote: "He done dissed this man more than he done called his child in the past two months... Then I could see if you was getting a response." In more posts, she added: "I’ll never be nice no more. Idgaf. B*tch called me malicious and evil and I was never that to him or anybody around him. So now I have walked thru them doors."

NLE Choppa & NBA YoungBoy Beef

NLE Choppa first dissed NBA YoungBoy on his track, "KO," back in October. Speaking with Rolling Stone at the time, he explained that he felt compelled to go after the popular rapper. "And my thing was I’ve heard interviews from him that he’s vocalized, that he’s conscious of what he’s doing, and I have no problems with him, but that’s the part where my assignment, that’s the part of my duty, that’s what I’m on the contract of, because I’m conscious of it. I know you can’t continue to consciously choose a way that’s indifferent to the most highs," he said.

He took aim at YoungBoy most recently on the track, "Hello Revenge." "Rap went dead, I'ma bring it back alive/ N***a, I'm the truth, but the devil is a lie/ YB Louis V belt to his spine/ Anybody with him better get 'em 'fore he cross the line, n***a," he raps.