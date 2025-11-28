NLE Choppa Fires More NBA YoungBoy Disses On New Song "Hello Revenge"

NLE Choppa cheers from the stands during the Iverson Classic 24k Showcase at Bartlett High School on Friday, May 7, 2021. A37i3594. © Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal via Imagn Content Services, LLC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NBA YoungBoy fans think he may have responded to NLE on a few occasions now, but the shots are still pretty vague.

There was a time in which NLE Choppa (now known as NLE The Great) and NBA YoungBoy could've once hopped on a track together. But that is no more. Over the past few years, their crossovers contain many rifts, conflicts, and disrespectful moments, especially as of late.

For those unaware, the Memphis MC has been going hard at his Baton Rouge rival for a month now after releasing the "KO" diss track. Now, he has a new diss track on the market, and it's called "Hello Revenge." It's a very dramatic instrumental with a fiery performance from NLE, although the disses on here aren't anything to write home about. He mentioned putting Top in a lake and dismissed social media comparisons between the two, but there aren't many other direct shots or criticisms here.

All in all, it's a more general hip-hop takedown that might work as any other unspecific and boastful track if it wasn't for these references. The real question is whether or not YB will be similarly direct. In fact, his fans might already have some answers.

NBA YoungBoy Diss Track

NBA YoungBoy dropped the "Zero IQ Freestyle" recently, which has many fans thinking that he responded to NLE Choppa. This is because of a particular bar that die-hards interpreted as a diss by omission, so to speak. "'Respond to him,' he ain't never ran nothing down, b***h, I said, 'No,'" he rapped on the cut.

There's also a rare Instagram Live that YoungBoy hosted in which he spoke about people "talking to me like I'm just a b***h." But this is even more of a vague connection to the NLE situation. Then again, the context for both of these recent statements makes it hard to see them in any other way.

As such, maybe these were intentional disses at all. On the other hand, maybe there is a full and undeniable YB response in the oven. But even if there isn't, it seems like NLE The Great will continue to send these shots even if there's radio silence on the other end. Will we get a third track?

