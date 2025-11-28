Hello Revenge – Song by NLE The Great

NLE The Great (formerly NLE Choppa) has been going at NBA YoungBoy quite heavily in recent months. He just upped the ante with the new diss track "Hello Revenge," although there aren't many direct shots at the Baton Rouge lyricist. It's a generally confrontational performance over a dramatic, bombastic instrumental with references to social media comparisons and spirituality. As far as the Memphis MC's bars and demeanor on the track, it's a pretty fiery barrage of bars with some passionate deliveries, even if it's a lengthy record. Will YB respond to this more directly or keep shooting back with sparse and general shots? We'll see, but for now, this is an interesting change of pace for NLE The Great.
Release Date: November 27, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Hello Revenge
Rumble in the jungle, like Ali, b***h, I’m the greatest,
You say he the one, I beat the one, this s**t ain’t for debating,
They say 'YB better,' who? I’m the proof that ain’t a statement,
They was putting me at two? Hmm, change the conversation