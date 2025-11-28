Hello Revenge – Song by NLE The Great

NLE The Great (formerly NLE Choppa) just dropped a grand and dramatic diss towards NBA YoungBoy, his second this year.

Rumble in the jungle, like Ali, b***h, I’m the greatest, You say he the one, I beat the one, this s**t ain’t for debating, They say 'YB better,' who? I’m the proof that ain’t a statement, They was putting me at two? Hmm, change the conversation

NLE The Great (formerly NLE Choppa ) has been going at NBA YoungBoy quite heavily in recent months. He just upped the ante with the new diss track "Hello Revenge," although there aren't many direct shots at the Baton Rouge lyricist. It's a generally confrontational performance over a dramatic, bombastic instrumental with references to social media comparisons and spirituality. As far as the Memphis MC's bars and demeanor on the track, it's a pretty fiery barrage of bars with some passionate deliveries, even if it's a lengthy record. Will YB respond to this more directly or keep shooting back with sparse and general shots? We'll see, but for now, this is an interesting change of pace for NLE The Great.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.