NBA YoungBoy Fans Claim NLE Choppa's Using Bots After Dropping His Diss Track

NLE Choppa decided to come out swinging on NBA YoungBoy earlier this week on a new single, "K.O." It's a pretty random beef that's seemingly started as of yesterday. On the track, the Memphis rapper calls out the Louisiana native having a negative impact on kids.

He especially goes in on him on the third verse. "You poison the youth, nothin' positive you do / You the reason n****s beating b*tches thinking that it's cute." NLE continues, "Purposely making decisions to promote mo' violence / That's bringing mo' death unto his innocent children."

The diss has mostly received negative feedback, with YB fans and others calling out the hypocrisy coming from NLE. "Hol up.. so the n--ga with songs like "Slut Me Out" and "Let me n-- on your bu--t" is talking bout poisoning the youth? Lmao." Others believe the message was good, but that it shouldn't have come from him in particular.

NBA YoungBoy's mom, Sherhonda Gaulden, even got in on the action. She briskly dismissed Choppa's lyrical jabs at her son, deeming them irrelevant. "I would be upset if this was coming from someone who matters like someone people actually listen [three clown emojis] like someone who is not in the closet."

NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Beef

But now, YB's devoted followers are going all out to try and expose Choppa for coming at their artist. Per Live Bitez, they are claiming that the "Walk Em Down" songwriter is using bots, but not for streaming. Instead, they allege that he's spamming "NLE Greater" comments under his own Instagram posts.

There's alleged video proof in the embed above. But that's not all. YB's fan base has also dug up a series of videos and pictures of NLE praising his new foe in the past. In one of them, he essentially says that no one else but NBA YoungBoy is better than him.