NBA YoungBoy On Pace To Finish With Top-10 Grossing Rap Tour Of All Time

BY Zachary Horvath
NBA YoungBoy: MASA TOUR - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: NBA YoungBoy performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
NBA YoungBoy is cementing his status as one of the true rap stars of this generation, if he hadn't in your eyes already.

NBA YoungBoy has been filling up arenas across the United States each and every night. Sometimes, his Make America Slime Again tour has run into some problems and setbacks. Shows have been canceled due to safety reasons and fans have gotten a little too rowdy, leading to violence. But people keep showing up and it's got the Louisiana rapper on pace to achieve an honorable feat.

Per DJ Akademiks and Touring Data, the 26-year-old will more than likely finish inside the top 10 for highest grossing rap tours. He has a great chance to sell over 500,000 tickets, which equates to $70 million and counting across 42 shows.

It seems like adding those extra tour dates back in June was a smart move on the part of YB.

If NBA YoungBoy does achieve this, he will join some exclusive company. Artists like Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar immediately come to mind. Not bad for your first-ever headlining tour.

Folks in the comments section are happy for YB's success and others are imagining what numbers he could do album sales wise if his fans purchased physical copies. "Now imagine if them fans actually bought his music and not stream it?" one user points out.

Read More: Iggy Azalea Got Dissed By Some Of Hip Hop’s Biggest Names

NBA YoungBoy NLE Choppa Beef

This closing stretch for him will be important as just a handful of performances remain. NBA YoungBoy is off today but will be back onstage tomorrow night in Oklahoma City. After that he's heading to Anaheim, Glendale, San Diego, Las Vegas, Portland, and then Seattle.

In other news, YB was recently challenged to a rap beef by NLE Choppa. The Memphis rapper shockingly took aim at him via a new single released on October 30 called "KO." On it, he samples Tupac's "Hit 'Em Up" and calls out YB for negatively impacting the youth among other things.

Sherhonda Gaulden, the mother of the Louisiana native, reacted dismissively to the lyrical threats. "I would be upset if this was coming from someone who matters like someone people actually listen [three clown emojis] like someone who is not in the closet."

Read More: Vybz Kartel Meets Toronto: Drake & OVO Roll Out The Red Carpet For The Worl' Boss

