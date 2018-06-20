sales figures
- NumbersLizzo Keeps The Crown On Billboard Hot 100; See Where Post Malone DebutedLil Tecca also experienced a monster week.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNintendo's Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales Top $250 MillionGet that money, Nintendo. By Brynjar Chapman
- MusicEminem's "Kamikaze" Is Officially Billboard's No. 1 Album With 434,000 SoldEminem exceeds the lofty projections for "Kamikaze."By Devin Ch
- NumbersYG & Mac Miller's 1st Week Sales Projections Are In"Astroworld" looks set to clinch number one, but where do the rest fall?By Devin Ch
- MusicWiz Khalifa's "Rolling Papers 2" Projected To Sell 85k First Week, "Scorpion" Retains #1"Rolling Papers 2" is doing numbers fresh out the gate.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Total Sales Number RevealedDrake's "Scorpion" will score around 749K total in term of sales.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersXXXTentacion's "SAD!" Breaks Single Day Streaming Record On SpotifySpotify goes back on their word to censor XXX.By Devin Ch