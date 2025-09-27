Cardi B Receives Strong Final Sales Figures For "AM I THE DRAMA?"

Cardi B is putting an end to an important two-year drought for female rappers with AM I THE DRAMA? With the charts getting ready to update in a few days, the final sales figures for her sophomore album are in. Per Kurrco and HITS Daily Double, the Bronx femcee will receive her second number one of her career with 205,000 units.

90,000 of those album equivalent sales are pure, meaning vinyl and CDs. With that now set in stone, this will be the first time a female rapper has started atop the Hot 200 since 2023. Of course, that year Nicki Minaj did it with Pink Friday 2, moving nearly 230,000K.

It was predicted earlier this week that Cardi's record was heading for a 200,000+ first week. But even earlier than that, the projections were much lower, around 125-150,000 units.

Overall, this is a highly impressive feat but especially considering the seven-year wait fans had to endure. It just goes to show just how big the hitmaker still is after all of this time away.

The quality of the record has been contested by critics and some more casual listeners. But at the end of the day, the numbers do tell a story, too. Cardi B fever is back in full effect.

Cardi B JT Beef

That's both a good and bad thing, depending on who you ask. If you were to chat with JT, for example, it would be the latter. Her feud has been reignited since the album's release, thanks to Cardi B whaling on her and her partner, Lil Uzi Vert.

The "WAP" songwriter went after them both on the song "Magnet." On it, she taunts them over their relationship, particularly Uzi's sexuality. "She just mad she got a n**** she be sharin' bags with (Shh) / My n**** cheat, but I don't stick no d*ldos in his a*s, b*tch (Haha)."

This spawned a tense back-and-forth on social media, with JT trashing the bars on X. "Guitar body h* wasn't talking about me. Better be quiet before I tell them the real tea. Btch PH balance will fry a whole fish [disgusted emoji]. YUCK. With that one flow lol," she said in a now deleted tweet.

Ms. Cardi B has since fired back alleging that Uzi has forced her to get abortions. "I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL."