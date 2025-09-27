Cardi B Receives Strong Final Sales Figures For "AM I THE DRAMA?"

BY Zachary Horvath 1.8K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 65th Annual Grammy Awards - Show
Feb 5, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B presents the award for best rap album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
Cardi B, despite some middling reviews, has done well with "AM I THE DRAMA?" and its being rewarded with an impressive opening week.

Cardi B is putting an end to an important two-year drought for female rappers with AM I THE DRAMA? With the charts getting ready to update in a few days, the final sales figures for her sophomore album are in. Per Kurrco and HITS Daily Double, the Bronx femcee will receive her second number one of her career with 205,000 units.

90,000 of those album equivalent sales are pure, meaning vinyl and CDs. With that now set in stone, this will be the first time a female rapper has started atop the Hot 200 since 2023. Of course, that year Nicki Minaj did it with Pink Friday 2, moving nearly 230,000K.

It was predicted earlier this week that Cardi's record was heading for a 200,000+ first week. But even earlier than that, the projections were much lower, around 125-150,000 units.

Overall, this is a highly impressive feat but especially considering the seven-year wait fans had to endure. It just goes to show just how big the hitmaker still is after all of this time away.

The quality of the record has been contested by critics and some more casual listeners. But at the end of the day, the numbers do tell a story, too. Cardi B fever is back in full effect.

Read More: Papoose & Claressa Shields Relationship Timeline

Cardi B JT Beef

That's both a good and bad thing, depending on who you ask. If you were to chat with JT, for example, it would be the latter. Her feud has been reignited since the album's release, thanks to Cardi B whaling on her and her partner, Lil Uzi Vert.

The "WAP" songwriter went after them both on the song "Magnet." On it, she taunts them over their relationship, particularly Uzi's sexuality. "She just mad she got a n**** she be sharin' bags with (Shh) / My n**** cheat, but I don't stick no d*ldos in his a*s, b*tch (Haha)." 

This spawned a tense back-and-forth on social media, with JT trashing the bars on X. "Guitar body h* wasn't talking about me. Better be quiet before I tell them the real tea. Btch PH balance will fry a whole fish [disgusted emoji]. YUCK. With that one flow lol," she said in a now deleted tweet.

Ms. Cardi B has since fired back alleging that Uzi has forced her to get abortions. "I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio?? And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation.. JUST UNGRATEFUL."

JT denied the allegations and this beef is far from over.

Read More: Who Is Still Supporting Diddy In Hip-Hop?

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Cardi B "Am I The Drama" Meet And Greet Music Cardi B Accuses Lil Uzi Vert Of Forcing JT To Get Abortions 1386
jt-slams-cardi-b-am-i-the-drama-hip-hop-news Music JT Slams Cardi B In Apparent Response To "Am I The Drama?" Diss 13.5K
JT Hits Back Cardi B Hip Hop News Music JT Hits Back At Cardi B’s Wild Allegations About Abortions & Nudes 2.6K
JT Cardi B Fraud Lil Uzi Vert Hip Hop News Music JT Labels Cardi B A “Fraud” And Defends Lil Uzi Vert Amid Sexuality Rumors 1.6K
Comments 1