Cardi B may be dealing with some relationship gossip at the moment, but Stefon Diggs' paternity suit can't take the shine away from her new album, Am I The Drama? The album's many tracks, narratives, messages, and approaches have caused a lot of conversation in the media world, and we now have a stronger idea of how this hype might translate into the project's first week sales.

According to HITS Daily Double, the LP's streaming performance on Friday suggests that it could garner between 125K and 150K album-equivalent units sold in its first week. They believe the record could easily garner 100 million streams in a week, which is what led to this sales projection. However, there are some questions here.

For the Bronx superstar, these numbers feel a little low, but the publication indicated that "info is limited." As such, it's possible that these numbers haven't accounted for pure sales, and the report implies that the projection is solely based on the streaming numbers. As debate over these numbers rages on throughout social media, we will get a clearer vision of this as we get closer to the full week.

Cardi B First Week Sales

Elsewhere, Cardi B is defending her hard work on this new album, clapping back at Joe Budden's assumption that she didn't write the lyrics on her JT-dissing record, "Magnet." "Whoever wrote it?? Nah that’s CARDI," she wrote on Twitter. "This is my process… I’m a natural roaster and you already know I’m quick with the mouth so I’ll be coming up with lines and I’ll record myself then lay it later. Don’t give me backhanded 10’s cuz I’ll always be able to prove my s**t." The message included an old audio clip of Cardi working the flow out and teasing some of the lyrics.

Ironically, that clip seems to be from the same day the former City Girl dropped her City Cinderella project, which some fans thought contained disses against her. Cardi B and JT's beef might continue, but we'll see where it goes.