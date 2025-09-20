Cardi B Claps Back At Joe Budden For Saying She Doesn't Write Her Raps

Cardi B and Joe Budden have had their fair share of media clashes over the years, specifically around the latter's criticisms of the former. While this has never devolved into full-on animosity or hatred, she still finds it necessary to chime in and check him once in a while.

Furthermore, this was exactly what happened while Budden and his podcast cohosts reacted to the Bronx superstar's new album, Am I The Drama? At one point, they reacted to the "Magnet" verse dissing former City Girl JT, arguing that these are really solid bars. However, Joe in particular said that "whoever is writing these lines" did a great job, which made Cardi clap back on Twitter in a since-deleted post. The reason why it was deleted might be because The JBP actually liked the new material a lot.

"Whoever wrote it?? Nah that’s CARDI.. this is my process…" Cardi B responded to Joe Budden. She included a video of a July 2024 voice note of her working out the flow and some of the specific lines for this verse.

"I’m a natural roaster and you already know im quick with the mouth so I’ll be coming up with lines and I’ll record myself then lay it later.." she continued. "Don’t give me backhanded 10’s cuz I’ll always be able to prove my s**t."

Cardi B JT Diss

Screenshot via Twitter @iamcardib

For those unaware, Cardi B and JT's beef started as a result of the City Girls breaking up, with the latter and Yung Miami going their separate ways. Cardi seemed to support Miami in the aftermath, which JT evidently interpreted as such. They clashed on Twitter over the GloRilla collab "Tomorrow 2."

Elsewhere, Cardi B addressed other beefs on this album. Namely, she included a diss track towards BIA, stemming from a clash last year and a lot of personal baggage. We'll see if either femcee responds in kind, which we imagine is only a matter of time. After all, BIA is dropping a new album very soon.