Cardi B Fans Believe She's Targeting Joe Budden In Fiery Rant About Male Podcasters

cardi b
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imag Images NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Joe Budden attends Brooklyn Chophouse Grand Opening at Brooklyn Chophouse on April 25, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)
Cardi B and Joe Budden have had their issues, and it seems like tensions were reignited following his podcast's thoughts on her trial.

Cardi B is going to stand her ground whenever she feels threatened or disrespected. She's made that clear throughout her time as a major face of hip-hop. In fact, she proved that again during a press conference moments after her civil assault lawsuit victory.

"Don’t ever think that I’m just going to give you my money that I work hard for. I work hard for my money, for my kids, and for people I take care of. So, don’t you ever think that you’re gonna sue me, and I’m just going to settle and just give [you] my money? It’s not going to happen," she said in part.

But it sounds like Joe Budden and his podcast crew have some reservations about this entire court case. They guys voiced their opinions on it during their latest episode (858), particularly on how Cardi B was acting on the stand and with the media.

In the clip caught by X user bacherovalk, they feel that she was creating all of these viral moments as a way to further promote AM I THE DRAMA? Cardi B did actually use some of them to create alternate covers for physical copies of the sophomore LP.

Read More: Eminem "Stans" Documentary Review: An Uneven Fan-Driven Retelling Of A Familiar Story

Cardi B & Joe Budden Beef

Joe was even more skeptical, seemingly suggesting that the entire court case with Emani Ellis was fishy to an extent. Well, it sounds like Cardi B heard the chatter from Joe and his team because she's sounding off on everyone, particularly male podcasters, for critiquing her every move.

In an extended audio clip of her recent X Spaces caught by YouTube page The Kitchyn 2.0, Cardi B labels this constant chatter about her as "scary." Moreover, she feels she's being targeted because they crave the reactions she provides for them.

Where fans began to draw the potential connection that this rant was about Joe Budden is when she says that she's feels like she's being "bullied" to talk to these people and have some sort of peace treaty. Overall, she couldn't give a damn about that.

If this is indeed about him, then it wouldn't be the first time these two have done the tango. Tensions picked up heavily in 2024 after Joe Budden said Cardi will become nothing more than a singles artist. She also tried to claim that he asked for lap dances from her in the past which he denies.

Read More: Joey Bada$$’s Perfectly Engineered Return For Lonely At The Top

