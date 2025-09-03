Cardi B Drops Courtroom Editions Of "AM I THE DRAMA?"

BY Zachary Horvath 593 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 61st Annual Grammy Awards
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Cardi B performs "Money" during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B won her civil lawsuit against Emani Ellis, a former security guard who worked at a medical facility in Beverly Hills.

Cardi B was 100% authentic and raw during her time on the stand for her civil assault trial. The Bronx rapper made tons of unapologetically blunt statements and meme-worthy facial expressions as well. She had folks online reacting and laughing to no end.

As a result, she's taking full advantage of her viral moments and using them as additional promotion for her sophomore album. As caught by TMZ Hip Hop, Cardi B announced a new merch drop surrounding AM I THE DRAMA? via X.

"I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW." The link attached takes you to her store and there you'll find four different physical variants of the album. There are three CDs available, all of which have different photos from her time in the courthouse.

Moreover, there's a vinyl in this drop. It uses the original album cover we were treated to when she announced the LP in late June. However, the discs themselves have a photo of one of Cardi B's hilarious facial reactions during day two of the trial.

All three CDs can be had for $10.00 whereas the vinyl is priced at $39.98. It will release on the same day as the other physical options, September 19.

Read More: Exhibit A: Criminal Court Cases That Put Rap Lyrics On Trial

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

However, if you want to get your hands on one of these exclusive editions, then you may want to act fast. "Available For A Limited Time Only, One Time Print Run. Limited Edition Alternate Cover CD. Due to the limited nature of this product, refunds and exchanges will not be permitted," the description reads.

Cardi B won her civil trial against Emani Ellis yesterday, September 2. The latter, a former security guard who worked at a Beverly Hills medical office, sought $24 million. She alleged that Cardi B spat on her, scratched her, and etc. during an altercation.

While the femcee did admit to shouting obscenities at Ellis, she swore she never laid hands on her. She seemed to be happy after the win despite some questionable reporting outside the courthouse. AM I THE DRAMA? releases September 19 and is headed by "Outside," Imaginary Playerz," "Up," and "WAP."

Read More: Air Jordan 18 Colorways, Ranked

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Kamala Harris Campaigns Across Wisconsin In Final Days Of Campaign Music Cardi B Has Jokes After Winning Her Civil Assault Trial 744
US-ENTERTAINMENT-IMPACT AWARDS Music Cardi B Firmly Denies Assault Accuser's Allegations As 2nd Day Of Trial Begins 1051
Balenciaga: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 Music Cardi B Rocks New Pixie Cut During 1st Day Of Assault Trial In Los Angeles 1.8K
Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 - Day Three Music Cardi B Sarcastically Persuades Fans To Buy "AM I THE DRAMA?" Box Sets 687
Comments 0