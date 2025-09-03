Cardi B Drops Courtroom Editions Of "AM I THE DRAMA?"

Cardi B was 100% authentic and raw during her time on the stand for her civil assault trial. The Bronx rapper made tons of unapologetically blunt statements and meme-worthy facial expressions as well. She had folks online reacting and laughing to no end.
As a result, she's taking full advantage of her viral moments and using them as additional promotion for her sophomore album. As caught by TMZ Hip Hop, Cardi B announced a new merch drop surrounding AM I THE DRAMA? via X.
"I mean look!… BY POPULAR DEMAND, the court room edition of AM I THE DRAMA? is available NOW." The link attached takes you to her store and there you'll find four different physical variants of the album. There are three CDs available, all of which have different photos from her time in the courthouse.
Moreover, there's a vinyl in this drop. It uses the original album cover we were treated to when she announced the LP in late June. However, the discs themselves have a photo of one of Cardi B's hilarious facial reactions during day two of the trial.
All three CDs can be had for $10.00 whereas the vinyl is priced at $39.98. It will release on the same day as the other physical options, September 19.
Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?
However, if you want to get your hands on one of these exclusive editions, then you may want to act fast. "Available For A Limited Time Only, One Time Print Run. Limited Edition Alternate Cover CD. Due to the limited nature of this product, refunds and exchanges will not be permitted," the description reads.
Cardi B won her civil trial against Emani Ellis yesterday, September 2. The latter, a former security guard who worked at a Beverly Hills medical office, sought $24 million. She alleged that Cardi B spat on her, scratched her, and etc. during an altercation.
While the femcee did admit to shouting obscenities at Ellis, she swore she never laid hands on her. She seemed to be happy after the win despite some questionable reporting outside the courthouse. AM I THE DRAMA? releases September 19 and is headed by "Outside," Imaginary Playerz," "Up," and "WAP."
Read More: Air Jordan 18 Colorways, Ranked